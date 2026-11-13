Mark Lamb Warns Americans Forgot Biden Border Crisis

Rep.-elect Mark Lamb argues the US population has short memories regarding the Biden administration's border failure and rising crime, predicting voters will soon face harsh realities.

Republican congressman-elect Mark Lamb of Arizona told Host Mike Slater that the American public has largely forgotten the severity of the border and crime issues that occurred under the previous administration of President Joe Biden. Lamb asserted that during the four years of the Biden presidency, the southern border became a disaster characterized by significant human trafficking and drug trafficking operations.

Border Failure Under Biden Administration

Lamb, who served in the first Trump administration, described the border conditions as being "great overnight" when President Trump took office but emphasized that it deteriorated completely over the subsequent four years. He stated that Americans often cannot grasp the full extent of the damage done to the economy and national security by an open border policy. According to Lamb, the previous administration was responsible for zero illegal entries and should have maintained a secure boundary without exception.

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Crime Rates And Political Policies

The incoming congressman noted that crime levels have risen significantly in cities governed by Democrats, a fact he claims many citizens have ignored. He pointed out that certain political parties have outwardly advocated for defunding police departments and subsequently shifted their focus to defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Lamb argues that these strategies are conceptually identical to defunding local law enforcement and will not resolve the ongoing crime crisis.

Lamb highlighted that the United States successfully reduced its murder rate during the last two years of the Trump presidency. He believes that the short memory of the American electorate led to a misunderstanding of the progress made on public safety. He warned that voters failed to learn the necessary lesson from the previous administration's policies regarding immigration and law enforcement funding.

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Warning Of Immediate Consequences

Lamb expressed concern that the electorate would quickly be forced to remember how dire the situation had become under the prior leadership. He described the situation as sad, noting that the damage caused by the Biden administration over four years was substantial and should have been fully acknowledged by the voting public. The congressman-elect indicated that the current political climate serves as a reminder of those past failures.

Short Memories And Voter Realities

Representative-elect Mark Lamb concluded that the American people possess a very short memory regarding political achievements and failures. He cited the rapid shift in public perception from celebrating the Trump administration's border security improvements to ignoring the underlying causes of the crisis. Lamb's comments reflect a broader Republican narrative that attributes recent societal challenges directly to the policies enacted during the Biden years.

The incoming lawmaker emphasized that the current political environment is a direct result of voters not taking sufficient note of the administrative damage. He maintained that the transition of power was intended to correct these issues but believes the public may now face the repercussions of their oversight. Lamb's assessment frames the upcoming term as a period of reckoning for policies established in the previous four years.