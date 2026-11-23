Former Mt Gox CEO Mark Karpales highlights severe security vulnerabilities in Pump.fun's new wallet migration deadline, urging users to protect their crypto assets.

Former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpales has issued a stark security warning regarding Pump Fun, a prominent Solana -based memecoin launchpad, ahead of its critical November 30 deadline. Karpales argues that the platform's mandatory migration process, which requires users to import their private keys, poses an extreme threat to the safety of digital assets held by its vast community. The warning comes as Pump Fun prepares to phase out external wallet logins in favor of a hybrid authentication system.

Pump Fun has set November 30 as the firm deadline to cease support for external wallet logins on its website interface. The platform is transitioning away from direct blockchain connections to support email and social media authentication methods. This new infrastructure allows users to access their accounts through major providers including Google, Apple, and GitHub. However, maintaining access to existing accounts under this new system requires users to manually import their private keys into the platform.

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Karpales conducted a detailed analysis of Pump Fun's JavaScript code to understand the mechanics of the new migration process. His investigation revealed that user private keys are first encrypted within the user's browser before being transmitted through Pump Fun's servers. The data is then sent to Privy, which serves as the platform's primary wallet infrastructure provider for this transition. This technical step is central to the migration effort but raises immediate red flags among security experts.

A critical flaw identified by Karpales is the lack of verification for the encryption process during this transfer. Pump Fun's backend provides the public key used for encryption during the migration, but user browsers have no mechanism to verify the authenticity of this public key. This absence of verification means users cannot ensure the key is genuine or has not been tampered with by malicious actors during transmission. At best, Karpales noted, it is a misnomer to refer to the process as end-to-end encryption.

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Karpales emphasized that this setup effectively transfers trust from the user's own secure storage to third-party entities. He stated that the security of users' funds now relies entirely on Privy never being hacked. If the infrastructure provider suffers a breach, the centralized storage of these keys could lead to catastrophic losses for the entire user base. Your money also now relies on Privy never getting hacked, Karpales warned.

The former CEO questioned the necessity of requiring private key imports, suggesting that Pump Fun could utilize signature-based authentication instead. He noted that Pump Fun already employs a Sign in with Solana feature, which allows users to prove ownership of their wallets without exposing sensitive credentials. This method enables users to verify identity and execute transactions securely while keeping private keys off the platform's servers.

Karpales argued that the current migration strategy is technically unnecessary and creates a false sense of security while exposing users to substantial risk. By forcing users to hand over their private keys, Pump Fun is creating a single point of failure that could be exploited. The warning serves as a stark reminder that convenience in cryptocurrency often comes at the cost of personal custody and security.

This security alert arrives amidst a volatile period for the broader cryptocurrency market. Recent news highlights include Bitcoin crashing to the $55,000 mark, signaling significant market uncertainty and downward pressure on major assets. Such market conditions often increase the attractiveness of high-risk memecoin platforms, drawing more retail investors who may not be fully aware of the security implications.

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Additionally, Ripple's RLUSD has entered the top five stablecoins, indicating shifting dynamics in the stablecoin sector. Meanwhile, significant moves of 684 billion SHIB tokens by Shiba Inu holders have captured attention, showing high activity in the memecoin space. These market movements underscore the importance of secure storage solutions as investors navigate a complex landscape.

The warning from Mark Karpales serves as a crucial reminder for investors to prioritize security over convenience when using crypto platforms. As Pump Fun approaches its November 30 deadline, users are advised to carefully consider the risks associated with importing their private keys and to explore safer alternatives for managing their digital assets.