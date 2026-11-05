Mark Ibbitson Diagnosed With Sleep Apnoea After Decades Of Unexplained Fatigue

Paramedic Mark Ibbitson finally receives a severe obstructive sleep apnoea diagnosis after twenty years of high blood pressure and extreme fatigue, leading to a new nerve stimulation treatment.

Mark Ibbitson, a paramedic from East Yorkshire, has been diagnosed with severe obstructive sleep apnoea following two decades of unexplained health struggles. The 51-year-old experienced debilitating fatigue and high blood pressure starting in his mid-30s despite having no known risk factors for the condition.

The Mystery Of Chronic Fatigue And High Blood Pressure

For over twenty years, doctors were unable to explain why Ibbitson suffered from such extreme tiredness. Initial blood tests, vitamin checks, and screenings for chronic kidney disease all returned clear results. Despite being otherwise fit and healthy, he was prescribed medication to lower his blood pressure without resolving his other symptoms.

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Ibbitson described the period as a real struggle to get through each day. He went from being an active individual who enjoyed paddleboarding and kayaking to becoming a recluse. He would wake up exhausted with a pounding head regardless of what time he went to bed. His blood sugar levels also showed he was dangerously close to developing pre-diabetes.

Breathing Issues Lead To Sleep Clinic Diagnosis

A breakthrough occurred in 2023 when Ibbitson was referred to a sleep clinic after his partner noticed his breathing becoming increasingly shallow at night. A sleep study monitored his blood oxygen levels, breathing, and movement overnight. This testing revealed that his breathing stopped or became dangerously shallow thirty-seven times every hour.

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Healthy adults typically experience fewer than five such episodes per hour. The condition occurs when throat muscles relax too much during sleep, causing the airway to narrow or close. These pauses in breathing can occur hundreds of times a night, briefly jolting the body awake and preventing deep, restorative sleep.

Failure Of Standard CPAP Therapy Masks

Ibbitson was initially prescribed continuous positive airway pressure treatment, which uses a machine to pump air through a mask. While considered the gold-standard treatment for moderate to severe sleep apnoea, many people find it difficult to tolerate. Ibbitson spent the best part of a year trying different masks to find one that provided relief.

He reported waking up to realize he had unknowingly taken the mask off during the night. Sometimes he managed only an hour or so with it on. Other times, the straps rubbed on his face, leaving sore red patches on his cheeks. These physical discomforts made using the machine even more uncomfortable and unsustainable for long-term use.

New Nerve Stimulation Technology Offers Hope

When standard therapy failed, Ibbitson learned about hypoglossal nerve stimulation. This therapy uses an implanted device to deliver small electrical impulses to the nerves controlling tongue movement. The stimulation prevents the tongue from falling backwards and blocking the airway during sleep. Devices like Inspire and Genio use this technology.

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Both devices are available through specialist NHS centers and privately, although access remains limited. Patients must meet strict eligibility criteria to receive this treatment. Ibbitson was fortunate that his hospital could offer him the Genio device, which involves inserting a small implant beneath the chin. This external unit is worn under the chin at night to power the implant. The treatment aims to provide a more comfortable and effective solution for those who cannot tolerate traditional mask-based therapies.