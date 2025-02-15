Mark Hamill's Unexpected Journey to Becoming the Iconic Joker

Explore the surprising story of how Mark Hamill, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker, nearly convinced himself he wouldn't land the iconic Joker role in Batman: The Animated Series. Discover the factors that initially led him to doubt his chances and how his unique approach to the audition ultimately paved the way for one of the most celebrated portrayals of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Decades after one of the most iconic Joker castings of all time became reality, it's genuinely hard to fathom that the actor in question was almost convinced they couldn't land the DC role. The Joker has long been Batman's most famous and popular villain, with comics, movies, shows, and more consistently reinforcing the character's prominence in superhero history.

While a significant part of this reputation stems from the many excellent comic stories the Joker has starred in, the talented roster of actors who have portrayed the Joker also play a crucial role. Over time, countless actors have brought their A-game to the task of bringing the Clown Prince of Crime to life, with over a hundred different DC releases featuring their own on-screen interpretation of the Joker. However, some performances stand out more than others, especially considering that a considerable number of these portrayals were delivered by the same person. Given the colossal presence this actor has had in DC over the years, it's still astonishing to realize they were almost certain they couldn't be cast in the role. Mark Hamill's casting as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series is a testament to this. Having already proven his acting prowess as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars before the cast of Batman: The Animated Series was assembled, it's easy to assume that Mark Hamill's talent and star power made him an obvious choice for the Joker role. But Hamill himself has confirmed that he was almost sure he wouldn't be able to secure the role, largely due to his prior on-screen history, a sentiment that feels particularly surreal given the enduring legacy of the Star Wars movies.In a 2024 interview with Wired, the actor delved into his initial conviction that he was 'so sure he wouldn't be cast,' and how this ironically gave him confidence during the audition. Hamill explained that he had witnessed the initial backlash against Michael Keaton being cast as the live-action Batman, with complaints that it was so different from the roles the actor was known for at the time. This led him to believe that his role as the hero Luke Skywalker would similarly prevent him from portraying one of the most famous supervillains of all time. In a fascinating twist of fate, Hamill also stated that he was completely relaxed during the audition because 'I knew I couldn't get the part, so who cares?' He drove out of the parking lot thinking 'that's the best Joker they'll ever hear, and it's too bad they can't cast me.' And as soon as they cast me, that reversed - I was like 'oh no, I can't do this!'' As it stands, the actor's belief that the role was essentially unattainable might have actually helped his chances - a surreal origin story for one of the greatest DC actors of all time.





