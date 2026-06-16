Mark Hamill Officially Joins Peacock's 3-Part Post-Apocalyptic Series

Mark Hamill is the father this time.

Mark Hamill is playing a father in Twisted Metal season 3. The show is based on the video game franchise of the same name, which is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the United States of America.

Anthony Mackie plays John Doe, who is tasked with delivering a mysterious package as he travels across the wasteland, and in season 2, he enters the dangerous Twisted Metal derby tournament. The show's main cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz , Sweet Tooth , and Calypso .

According to Deadline, Twisted Metal season 3 has now cast Hamill as Pope Charlie Kane, who is the estranged father of Sweet Tooth and the leader of a faction known as the Eastern Sovereignty. This will be a recurring role in Peacock and Sony Pictures Television's adaptation of the video games. Check out a statement about Hamill's casting from star and executive producer Mackie below: For Mark Hamill to come into this world with us is amazing.

He’s someone I’ve admired for a long time – a true legend who’s influenced generations of actors. Being able to now call him a castmate is an incredible honor, and we’re excited to see what he brings to the world of Twisted Metal. Charlie Kane is a character who has been in the franchise's video games, with his most prominent role being in 1995's Twisted Metal, where he is a tournament contestant and drives a vehicle called the Yellow Jacket.

In 2001's Twisted Metal: Black, Charlie appears as a corpse controlled by his son, Sweet Tooth. A new version of the character is Sweet Tooth's son in 2012's Twisted Metal game. With 993 million minutes of viewership, Twisted Metal season 2 was a massive streaming hit for Peacock. This data was revealed when season 3's renewal was announced, and the streamer also shared that it was their highest-reaching original returning scripted season.

Despite this success, the show has undergone major creative changes, with David Reed stepping in as the showrunner and an executive producer following the exit of Michael Jonathan Smith. After receiving a 67% critics' score for season 1, there was a far stronger reception for season 2 at 92%.

In ScreenRant's Twisted Metal season 2 review, Grant Hermanns gave it a score of seven out of 10 stars and wrote that "though part of me wishes the show had found a better way to balance their arcs with more vehicular action, season 2 is a fun expansion of the game adaptation.

" With 88% for season 1 and 82% for season 2, the audience scores have remained consistently positive. Following the addition of Hamill, Twisted Metal looks to continue the high viewership and stellar reception from season 2. The Luke Skywalker actor is coming off several major roles in 2025, including The Major in The Long Walk, Albie Krantz in The Life of Chuck, and the Flying Dutchman in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

He also reprised his role as tailor Art Rosenbaum in Invincible season 4 and voiced an alternate version of Luke Skywalker in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Twisted Metal is yet another popular franchise to include Hamill after Star Wars, DC/Batman, SpongeBob, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Marvel animation, Masters of the Universe, and Kingsman. With the obvious exception of the Star Wars movies, most of these roles have been animated characters, and his Kingsman appearance is a cameo.

Now, Charlie Kane will be one of the larger live-action franchise roles he has played. 50 8.7/10 7/10 Twisted Metal 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Comedy Action Science Fiction Release Date July 27, 2023 Network Peacock Directors Jude Weng, Bill Benz Writers Grant DeKernion, Francesca Gailes, Alyssa Forleiter, Shaun Diston, Becca Black, Alison Tafel Franchise Twisted Metal Cast See All Creator Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Michael Jonathan Smith Powered by Expand Collapse





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