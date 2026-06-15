Mark Hamill Joins Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' For Season 3

Mark Hamill will play a main character's father on Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' Season 3.

Kathryn Newton To Star Opposite Cooper Hoffman In Hulu Drama Pilot ‘Durango’, for Season 3. Hamill will play Pope Charlie Kane, the leader of the Eastern Sovereignty and Sweet Tooth’s estranged father.

“For Mark Hamill to come into this world with us is amazing. He’s someone I’ve admired for a long time – a true legend who’s influenced generations of actors. Being able to now call him a castmate is an incredible honor, and we’re excited to see what he brings to the world of Frederik Oldenburg Makes 'Love Island USA' Debut To Host Challenge Tied To Telemundo & Peacock's World Cup Coverage is based on the classic PlayStation game series.

Season 1 follows John Doe , a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of Quiet , a badass ax-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all-too-familiar ice cream truck.

, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso . As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including , things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface . Season 2 registered 993 million minutes viewed on Peacock. It stands as Peacock’s second-highest-reaching original returning scripted season, the streamer revealed at the time of the show’s renewal.

At the time, it was also announced thatalongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Arnett and Marc Forman also executive produce with Mackie , Jason Spire , Peter Principato , Asad Qizilbash from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Studio Business. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Hamill is coming off a hot streak of films, recently starring opposite Tom Hiddleston in Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King adaptation which won the Robert Altman award for ensemble at this year’s Independent Spirit Awards. He was also a voice actor in Universal’s Oscar-nominated . Hamill is repped by Gersh for theatrical, WME for voice, and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo. Spielberg Sci-Fi Pic Now Eyeing $44M U.S. Open; WW Cume At $93MComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Invisible Guest: A Masterclass in Twisted Truths and Moral Gray AreasAn exploration of Oriol Paulo's 'The Invisible Guest,' analyzing its intricate plot structure, reliance on shifting perspectives, and deep dive into moral ambiguity. The review highlights how the film uses a locked-room mystery and a hit-and-run cover-up to construct a relentless puzzle where every revelation opens a new layer of deception, challenging viewers to constantly reassess what they believe to be true.

Read more »

Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Companion Film Leaving Peacock Ahead of 'Disclosure Day'A seminal Spielberg sci-fi film that shares thematic DNA with the acclaimed new release Disclosure Day is set to depart Peacock soon, prompting fans to watch it while they still can.

Read more »

Inside Peacock’s Big Bet on Vertical Video and Mobile Content (Exclusive)A new vertical feed will roll out this month, along with Bravo microdramas.

Read more »

Hamill to Play Charles Kane in Twisted Metal Season 2Twisted Metal, a Peacock TV series based on the PlayStation video game series, has announced that Mark Hamill will play Charles Kane, the father of Sweet Tooth, in its second season. The series, created by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, has been a huge success, becoming one of Peacock's most-binged shows. The second season is expected to be just as successful, with Anthony Carrigan reprising his role as Calypso and Anthony Mackie leading the series.

Read more »