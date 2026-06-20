Mark Hamill Has Orgasmic Reaction to Barack & Michelle Obama’s Presidential Center Speeches: ‘Master Orators’

Disney's Star Wars star Mark Hamill had an orgasmic reaction to Barack and Michelle Obama's Presidential Center speeches on Thursday, calling the former | Entertainment

star Mark Hamill had an orgasmic reaction to Barack and Michelle Obama’s Presidential Center speeches on Thursday, calling the former president and former first lady “master orators.

” “What are the odds of TWO master orators married to one another? ” Hamill asked in a Thursday Bluesky post, sharing footage of a portion of Michelle Obama’s Presidential Center speech. Listening to them speak was uplifting, inspirational and exhilarating. A reminder of another, better time when leaders spoke to our better angels & offered hope & optimism rather than divisive vulgarisms.

“Listening to them speak was uplifting, inspirational and exhilarating,” Hamill continued, adding, “A reminder of another, better time when leaders spoke to our better angels & offered hope & optimism rather than divisive vulgarisms. ” Actor Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou York during the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in the Jackson Park neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

In the video, Michelle Obama can be heard telling her husband, “You were doing the people’s work, rescuing our economy, expanding healthcare, ending a war, ordering the bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize. ” “Keeping us safe from Ebola,” the former first lady continued in her speech.

“Regulating the banks, standing up for marriage equality, listening to science, and comforting an entire nation in the face of unspeakable tragedies. ” “And you did it all with such grace and class and cool, that you made the hardest job in the world look like a walk in this beautiful park,” she added.a grim fantasy of President Trump being dead in a grave just days after posing with former President Barack Hussein Obama.

“If Only,” the actor’s post began, featuring a depiction of Trump dead in a grave surrounded by daisies. The gravestone listed Trump’s birth and death years as 1946-2024. Notably, Hamill’s post was likely in reference to the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, where the president was struck in the ear with a bullet, narrowly missing his skull. The attack took the life of one Trump supporter — a devoted husband and father — Corey Comperatore.





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