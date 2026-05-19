Mark Fuhrman, Convicted OJ Simpson Murder Trial Detective, Dies at 75

Mark Fuhrman, a former detective in the Los Angeles Police Department, was convicted of perjury during the OJ Simpson murder trial for lying on the stand. He later became a true crime author and talk radio host after retiring from the LAPD.

Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman , who was convicted of lying during testimony at the OJ Simpson murder trial, has died. Fuhrman was one of the first two police detectives sent to investigate the 1994 killings of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

His involvement in the trial later led to significant controversy and damaged his credibility after audio recordings surfaced in which he used racial slurs. After retiring from the LAPD in 1995, he remained in the public eye as a true crime author and a talk radio host





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OJ Simpson Murder Trial Mark Fuhrman Los Angeles Police Detective Perjury True Crime Author Talk Radio Host

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