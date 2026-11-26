Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the Player's Era Festival after a 40 point win over Kansas State on Tuesday night. The win set

advanced to the second round of the Player's Era Festival after a 40 point win over Kansas State on Tuesday night. The win sets up a Thanksgiving showdown against the Baylor Bears, who used an impressive defensive first half to down the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide, 68-63, earlier in the day on Tuesday.

The winner of that game will play the winner between Creighton and TCU on Friday, with the winner of that game advancing to the Player's Era championship, which will be played on Saturday against either Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville, or St. John's, with $1M in NIL prize money on the line. Nov 15, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kayden Mingo and center Juslin Bodo Bodo block out Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis in the second half at Frost Bank Center.

Advertisement

Advertisement

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Baylor was outstanding over a five year period from 2019-2024, going a ridiculous 128-35 overall, including 64-22 in Big 12 play. While the last two years haven't been quite as friendly to the Bears, it sure looks like Drew has this program back in business after a 5-1 start to the season.