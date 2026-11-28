Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs fell to 5-2 on the season after a 97-89 loss to the Creighton Bluejays in overtime on Friday evening. Creighton advances to pl

Creighton advances to play Louisville in the Player's Era championship on Saturday, with $1M in NIL prize money on the line. Meanwhile Gonzaga had an eight point lead with less than four minutes to go, but costly mistakes down the stretch prevented them from closing out the game - mistakes that looked all too familiar to coach Few.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle . | Photo by Erik Smith After Nathan de Sousa made a clutch three to give Gonzaga an eight point lead with 3:51 to go, it looked like the Zags would be playing on Saturday night for a cool $1M. Instead, Gonzaga faltered in the final few minutes thanks to struggles at the free throw line and on the defensive boards - both issues that cost them the game against LSU two weeks ago in Spokane.

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"Winnable game if we take care of business at the line and have a little more poise on the offensive end," Few said after the game. "Almost like the LSU game, we got stops the first time and then they came up with huge rebounds. " Creighton finished with 16 offensive rebounds and 13 second chance points, but the box score doesn't tell the whole story - as many of those opportunities came at absolutely backbreaking times for Gonzaga.