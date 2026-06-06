Mark Cuban Shares Advice For Mavericks Regarding Kyrie Irving

After the Dallas Mavericks revamped their front office, hiring Masai Ujiri to be team president and Mike Schmitz to be GM, they decided to move on from Jason Ki

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images After the Dallas Mavericks revamped their front office, hiring Masai Ujiri to be team president and Mike Schmitz to be GM, they decided to move on from Jason Kidd as the head coach. Once that happened, the Kyrie Irving trade rumors started flaring up.

Ujiri and Schmitz have stated that they want to see Irving play with Cooper Flagg, but Ujiri saying that every decision they make moving forward will be to benefit the future has done little to calm the trade rumors. Multiple insiders have reported that contending teams are expected to test the waters on trade interest in Irving, but whether or not that will result in a trade is entirely unknown.

Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban doesn't have a say in basketball operations anymore, which is entirely his fault. However, he still has an opinion on how the team should handle Irving's future.

“The first thing you do is talk to Kyrie. You do whatever Kyrie wants, because that’s what Kyrie has earned," Cuban said on the "" podcast.

"He’s not just some guy. He got us to the Finals, not alone, obviously, but he’s a Hall of Fame superstar who plays his heart out every minute of every game. Just one of the best humans that you can meet. You ask Kyrie, ‘What do you wanna do?

’ And that’s what you do. ” Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving walks on the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesKyrie Irving hasn't always been the easiest person to predict.

However, he has really enjoyed his time in Dallas, with it culminating in him being a veteran leader that fans always wanted him to be. Irving probably wants to win championships, and it would be shocking if the Mavericks were contending next year. While Irving returning from injury next season should help the Mavs at least be in Play-In contention, Irving may want more than that.

It would likely take an overpay to pry Irving out of Dallas, such as multiple first-round picks or an unprotected pick and a talented young player. That may be asking for a lot for a 34-year-old coming off an ACL injury, especially when he hasn't played since March of 2025, but teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets desperately need a point guard.

Could they convince the Rockets to give up Reed Sheppard and give the Mavs their first-round pick back in 2029? It'll likely take at least that much for the Mavs to even consider trading Irving. Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG





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