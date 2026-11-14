Mark Cuban Says US Midterms Signal Return to Normalcy, Advises Businesses to Continue Operations

Mark Cuban said on CNN that midterm election results show voters wanted a return to normalcy, with less rabid politics in daily life and a possible reversal depending on party conduct.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban stated on Friday during an interview on CNN's The Situation Room that the recent midterm election results indicate a strong public desire to return to normalcy. He made these comments while responding to anchor Pamela Brown, who asked how a businessman would govern the country if given the chance to do so based on the election outcomes.

Cuban clarified that he does not hold political office and described himself simply as a business person. He advised the business community to keep doing exactly what they have been doing rather than altering their strategies in response to the political climate. This advice came as he reflected on the national mood following the vote, framing his perspective as an observation of the current social atmosphere. Cuban emphasized that his primary concern is the social cost of intense partisanship, which he believes has negatively impacted everyday life. He argued that the standard he wants to see returned is one where citizens can separate political views from personal relationships and routine activities. This standard focuses on daily life rather than specific policies or institutional reforms. Cuban tied this desired standard to routine activities, noting that he did not identify particular issues or institutions in the portion of the interview cited in the source material. He stated that in his view, the midterm results delivered much of the normalcy people were seeking. He described the next stage as an opportunity to drive toward what he called normalcy and to observe how events develop from there. Cuban's central claim is that voters wanted a return to normalcy in the midterm election outcome. He said this view came from talking with his friends and family, which he offered as the basis for his read of public sentiment. Cuban described the normalcy he had in mind as the standards that existed ten, fifteen, twenty, or more years ago. In that period, he said, people discussed politics without being rabid about it. They went about their daily lives without feeling nervous about who they were talking to or what somebody's political stance was. He said that, in his view, the midterm results delivered much of that outcome. He described the next stage as an opportunity to drive toward what he called normalcy and to observe how events develop from there. Cuban's argument centers on the social cost of intense partisanship. In his remarks, the concern is not political debate itself but the shift from ordinary discussion to a level of engagement that makes people anxious about which topics they raise in conversation. Cuban's comments suggest that the standard he wants to see returned is one where citizens can separate political views from personal relationships and routine activities. He tied this standard to daily life rather than to specific policies. He did not identify particular issues or institutions in the portion of the interview cited in the source. He also acknowledged uncertainty about the next two years. Cuban said that what happens over that period is not something he could predict with confidence. He presented his views as an assessment rather than a forecast. Cuban directly linked the durability of normalcy to party conduct. He said that if the Democrats approach things the way the Republicans did, the direction could go back one hundred eighty degrees again. This suggestion implies a full reversal of the trend he described. He added that it would be interesting to watch how things play out. He called the present moment an opportunity to move toward normalcy. The source does not include a response from either party. Nor does it lay out specific policy proposals, legislative schedules, or dates tied to the next two years. For readers, the practical takeaway from Cuban's remarks is his advice to business people. He urged them to keep doing what they have been doing. His comments offer a view of the post-midterm mood from a prominent business figure. They rest on his personal conversations and his interpretation of the results rather than on a formal analysis presented in the interview.