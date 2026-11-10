Mark Carney Says US Poses Bigger Security Risk Than China

Mark Carney says the United States is a bigger security threat than China as a planned Ontario Stellantis plant sale puts 2,000 jobs at risk ahead of Xi talks.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday that the United States is more of a security threat than communist China. He made the remark while discussing the planned sale of a Stellantis factory in Ontario, a deal that threatens to put roughly 2,000 Canadians out of work.

The comments land during a difficult stretch for Canada's economy under Carney's leadership. The factory sale is another blow, coming shortly after Carney reneged on a trade deal with the United States over the summer.

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Stellantis Plant Sale to Roshel Canada

Stellantis has reached an agreement to sell its Ontario plant to Roshel Canada, an armored vehicle manufacturer. The sale puts the jobs of roughly 2,000 workers at the facility in question.

Carney said he is prepared to use whatever legal and policy levers are available to protect the roughly 2,000 workers affected. His remarks were reported by the Wall Street Journal.

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The plant sale is the latest setback for the Canadian economy in recent months. Carney's decision to walk away from a trade deal with the United States over the summer has already weighed on the national outlook.

Carney's Security Remarks Ahead of Xi Talks

Carney said the security risks of Canada's partnership with China are much, much, much less than the security risks posed by the United States. He made the statement while previewing his upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Critics said the comparison is confusing and insulting, given the decades of human rights atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Party. The remark drew attention because Carney himself had described China as Canada's biggest security threat during 2025.

Carney swept into office in 2025 amid anti-Trump concerns over trade. His shift in tone toward Beijing has therefore become a central point of debate in Ottawa and beyond.

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Canada's Trade Ties and Diplomatic Priorities

Carney believes Canada's future lies with China and Europe, not the United States. That view comes even though Canada exports roughly three-quarters of its goods to the United States and imports almost half of its goods from the country.

Carney said he would stress to Xi Jinping later this month that China and other countries should not interfere in Canada's internal affairs. The message signals that Ottawa intends to pair its outreach to Beijing with a firm stance on sovereignty.

APEC Summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19

Carney and Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on November 18-19. That meeting will test whether Canada's new approach to China can produce concrete results.

For the roughly 2,000 workers at the Ontario plant, the timing is significant. Their future depends on the outcome of the Roshel Canada sale and on whether the federal government uses the legal and policy tools Carney has promised.