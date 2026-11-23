Canada's annual press gallery dinner featured a Trump impersonator taking aim at the U.S. president.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney brought a Donald Trump impersonator on stage at the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa on Saturday, poking fun at the U.S. president at a particularly fraught moment in U.S.-Canada relations.

Performing some of Trump’s signature moves, comedian Mark Critch danced his way to the stage before forcefully shaking the hands of Carney and a Carney impersonator, portrayed by Mark McKinney.

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“Fake news! We’ve got two Carneys here. It’s a disaster. Isn’t this incredible?

Two Carneys. He’s so popular, almost as popular as me. It’s like Heated Rivalry if the hockey players were straight and all goalies,” the Trump impersonator said, referencing the popular Canadian sports romance TV show.

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“But he’s got a great ass, doesn’t he? ,” the Trump impersonator said about Carney.

“What a beautiful ass. He’s got such an incredible ass. ” Critch was poking fun at Trump regularly commenting on people’s physiques while on the campaign trail, particularly his recent comments about Republican Senator Jon Husted's backside. The comedian then went on to joke about Democrats' gains in the recent midterm elections.

“But I’m very popular, he’s nowhere near as popular as I am. I’m so popular we just had a big blue wave, a blue wave in the States,” Critch said. The annual event is Canada's equivalent of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, bringing together politicians, journalists and public figures for an evening of speeches and political comedy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.impersonator on stage at the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa on Saturday, poking fun at the U.S. president at a particularly fraught moment in U.S.- Performing some of Trump’s signature moves, comedian Mark Critch danced his way to the stage before forcefully shaking the hands of Carney and a Carney impersonator, portrayed by Mark McKinney.

“Fake news! We’ve got two Carneys here. It’s a disaster. Isn’t this incredible?

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Two Carneys. He’s so popular, almost as popular as me. It’s likeif the hockey players were straight and all goalies,” the Trump impersonator said, referencing the popular Canadian sports romance TV show.

“But he’s got a great ass, doesn’t he? ,” the Trump impersonator said about Carney.

“What a beautiful ass. He’s got such an incredible ass. ” Critch was poking fun at Trump regularly commenting on people’s physiques while on the campaign trail, particularly his recent comments about“But I’m very popular, he’s nowhere near as popular as I am. I’m so popular we just had a big blue wave, a blue wave in the States,” Critch said.

The annual event is Canada's equivalent of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, bringing together politicians, journalists and public figures for an evening of speeches and political comedy.