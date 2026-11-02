Mark Bushby Returns Home After 28-Year Walk From London

Mark Bushby concludes a 28-year journey from London to New York, covering 50000 kilometers across four continents without using any motorized transport to reach City Hall.

Mark Bushby stood before a cheering crowd at City Hall on Monday, concluding a literal journey of epic proportions that began when he was 29 years old and ended now that he is 57. The former paratrooper walked from his home in the United Kingdom to a Royal Air Force base near Oxford to catch a flight to South America, starting a mission that would span 50,000 kilometers across four continents and 30 countries. He returned to the United Kingdom as a grayer, weathered, but significantly more worldly man, having navigated shifting ice over the Bering Strait and swam across both the Caspian Sea and the English Channel.

The Origin Of A Decades-Long Mission

Mark Bushby received the initial inspiration for his expedition from a birthday card sent by his father, Keith, in the mid-1990s. Keith, an army veteran himself, recounted an argument among his special forces comrades regarding the feasibility of walking from London to New York over the Bering land bridge. This route is believed by some scientists to have been used by early humans to migrate from Asia to the Americas during periods of lower sea levels. Bushby initially calculated that the distance could be covered in about five years, but he quickly realized that reality required a much longer timeline.

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He suspected the journey would take 12 years plus, but never in his wildest dreams did he imagine it would last 28 years. The physical challenges were immense, including navigating perilous jungles, scorching deserts, and frozen tundra. However, bureaucratic red tape often proved to be a greater obstacle than the natural environment, bringing his adventure to a halt for long periods as he sought proper documentation to cross international borders.

Perilous Crossings And International Obstacles

Mark Bushby faced numerous life-threatening situations during his transit across the Americas and Asia. He dodged war in the dangerous Darién Gap, a roadless and rugged jungle, rainforest, and mountain region between South and Central America in 2001. Shortly after, he was jailed for 18 days after crossing a restricted border zone in Panama. Later, during the 56-mile or 90-kilometer crossing of the Bering Strait in 2006, he and American adventurer Dimitry Kieffer were airlifted to safety and faced a standoff with a polar bear.

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The pair survived near-death plunges into freezing waters and almost lost all their supplies when their sleds plunged into the sea. After managing this rare crossing, they were jailed and faced deportation for entering Russia illegally. Bushby spent almost 10 years making his way through Russia in fits and starts, hindered by visa struggles and weather conditions that only allowed travel for a few months each year. When Russia denied him a visa in 2012, Bushby protested by walking from Los Angeles to the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., which eventually led to him receiving the proper paperwork.

Reunion With Family And Personal Reflections

Upon his return, Mark Bushby prioritized reconnecting with family members he had missed over the course of his long absence. He planned to meet his son, Adam, whom he had seen only a few times during the journey, and was expected to meet his 12-year-old granddaughter for the first time. His final push involved pushing his two-wheeled cart the last steps across Hull to reunite with his mother, Angela, whom he had not seen in a decade.

Bushby described the week as a series of poignant endings, noting it was the last day in the tent and the last day on the road. He addressed the journalists and the hundreds of supporters who cheered his arrival, acknowledging that his success was not a solitary achievement. He stated that it took a world to get him home, highlighting the kindness of strangers, individuals, nation states, and a big team he called Earth.

The Legacy Of Non-Motorized Travel

Mark Bushby emphasized that he did not do this alone, crediting the collective effort of people he encountered from individuals to nation states. His mission involved swimming across the Caspian Sea and English Channel specifically to avoid taking any transport, whether boat or plane, to propel him forward. This strict adherence to his own rules defined the nature of his 28-year expedition, transforming a personal goal into a global story of perseverance.

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The journey covered vast distances that challenged human endurance and diplomatic protocols alike. By avoiding motorized transport, Bushby forced himself to engage with the world on a granular level, facing the realities of border controls and natural hazards directly. His return marks the end of a specific chapter in travel history, one defined by extreme patience and physical resilience. He concluded that after 28 years, he could not ask for more than this moment of arrival and reunion.