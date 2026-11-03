Mark Bowman Returns to Revive USC Trojans Run Game

USC tight end Mark Bowman returns from injury to spark a 30-18 victory over Ohio State, delivering a crucial 70-yard touchdown drive.

Tight end Mark Bowman returned to the field for the USC Trojans on October 31, 2026, marking a pivotal moment in the team's matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The five-star recruit had previously missed three consecutive games due to a hamstring injury sustained in Week 4, leaving a noticeable gap in the offensive lineup. His return provided an immediate physical boost to a struggling run game, allowing the Trojans to establish dominance on the ground. Bowman served as an instrumental tool in the offense, leveraging his physicality to break through defensive lines and create significant yardage for the team.

Bowman Drives USC to 27-9 Lead in Third Quarter

The impact of Mark Bowman was most visible during the third quarter when the Trojans faced a first-and-15 situation on their own 27-yard line. Coming out in a double tight end set designed to establish the run, Bowman released down the middle of the field and hurdled past Buckeye defenders for a massive 70-yard gain. This play was the catalyst for the drive, which concluded when King Miller ran in the score to extend the USC lead to 27-9. Bowman described the play as instinctual, noting that he identified an open spot in the zone and ran with the ball, letting his body react naturally to the moment.

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Victory Secured With Final Score of 30-18

The USC Trojans secured their victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes with a final score of 30-18 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The win was bolstered by Bowman's performance as a pass catcher, where play-action and intermediate calls opened up his yards-after-catch ability. He recorded three receptions for 79 yards, showcasing a well-rounded offensive contribution that complemented his running capabilities. The Trojans controlled the game from start to finish, using Bowman's versatility to keep the Buckeye defense off-balance throughout the second half.

Bowman Reflects on Injury Recovery and Preparation

Mark Bowman described his return as a game-time decision and expressed gratitude for the preparation provided by the coaching staff. He stated that he was blessed to be able to play and credited the staff for their efforts in helping him recover. Bowman mentioned that he had dealt with an undisclosed injury through spring and fall camp, which resulted in him starting the season on a pitch count. Despite being the day-one starter, he gradually ramped up his in-game activity to manage his physical condition. He emphasized that experiencing injury early in the season has been beneficial for his growth and understanding of the game.

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Trojans Focus on Team Culture and Future Matchups

USC tight end Mark Bowman highlighted the importance of the team's core traits: unify, sacrifice, and championship culture. He praised the coaching staff for keeping the players focused on their own performance rather than external factors. Bowman noted that the 24-hour period after the victory ended quickly, as the team immediately shifted its attention to the next challenge. He mentioned that his experience with previous field storms was irrelevant to the current team dynamic, emphasizing that the current group had a unique and strong bond. The team remained disciplined, avoiding distractions and staying committed to their collective goals.

USC Roster Updates Amid Season-Ending Injuries

While celebrating the win, the USC Trojans acknowledged the significant losses due to season-ending injuries across the roster. The team will be without receivers Corey Simms and Terrell Anderson, linebackers Taylor "Taybo" Johnson and Roman Marchetti, and safety Kendarius Redd. Tight end Kilian O'Conner also suffered a notable knee injury, raising concerns about depth in the offensive line and supporting cast. Bowman reflected on the severity of these injuries, stating that players must appreciate every opportunity to step on the field. He acknowledged that the game can be taken away at any moment and emphasized the need to give maximum effort whenever called upon.