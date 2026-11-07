Mark Billington Murder Coroner Rules 42 Years After Police Suicide Error

A coroner ruled Mark Billington was unlawfully killed in 1984, overturning a suicide verdict that allowed West Midlands Police to discard evidence for decades.

A senior coroner has officially ruled that Mark Billington was unlawfully killed, delivering a verdict that contradicts a police suicide determination made 42 years ago. The ruling concludes a long legal battle by the Billington family, who have consistently argued that their 15-year-old son was murdered after vanishing in Birmingham in September 1984.

Coroner Overturns 1984 Suicide Verdict

Birmingham and Solihull Coroner Louise Hunt concluded that Mark could not have tied the intricate three-knot rope system found around his neck, stating it was an improbable self-inflicted action. The coroner determined that Mark likely died on or around September 1, 1984, the day he disappeared from his home in Yardley while claiming to go kite flying. She emphasized that the forensic evidence presented at the recent inquest provided no support for the original suicide narrative and instead pointed strongly toward homicide.

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Police Discarded Crucial DNA Evidence

West Midlands Police initially dismissed the case as a suicide within days of Mark's body being discovered hanging from a tree in an isolated copse off the A45 in Meriden. This rapid conclusion allowed investigators to discard the rope used in the hanging and Mark's clothing, actions that destroyed potential DNA evidence needed to identify his killer. Although detectives reopened the investigation in 2002, the loss of these critical items prevented any forensic breakthroughs that could have brought the perpetrator to justice during that interim period.

Family Demands Apology for Procedural Failures

Cheryl Jeyes, Mark's younger sister, welcomed the new inquest verdict but immediately announced plans to write to West Midlands Police demanding a formal apology for the historical failures. She highlighted that the original pathologist and detectives closed the case without a proper investigation, effectively handing the killer a chance to remain free for decades. Cheryl noted that while police procedures have changed, the same institution remains responsible for the errors that prevented the capture of her brother's murderer.

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Forensic Analysis Reveals Unusual Knots

Pathologist Dr. Brett Lockyer testified that the rope tying Mark was tied in an unusual manner that suggested assistance from another person. The coroner described the knot system as being akin to a pulley mechanism, which was far too complex for the teenager to have executed alone. Additional medical evidence showed that Mark suffered from weakness on the left side of his body, which would have made it physically difficult for him to maintain the grip required to hang himself in the manner found.

Brian Field Suspected in 1984 Murder

Mark's family believes the killer is Brian Field, a convicted child murderer who died in prison in 2024 after serving a lengthy sentence for other crimes. Although Field was jailed in 2001 for his known offenses, police have suggested he may have been responsible for other victims in the decades prior to his capture. The Billington family has maintained that Mark's gentle nature and popularity in the local community make him a tragic example of the predatory behavior associated with Field.