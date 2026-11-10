Mark Ballas Returns to Dancing With the Stars Season 34 With Whitney Leavitt

Mark Ballas is ready to compete for the mirrorball trophy with Whitney Leavitt on Dancing With the Stars season 34, after injury recovery. Sadie Robertson also reflects on her ties to the show.

Mark Ballas is not quite ready to say goodbye to the ballroom. The professional dancer is set to vie for the mirrorball trophy with Whitney Leavitt on Dancing With the Stars season 34. Ballas, 39, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly on a Wednesday in September, and his comments show that his return is personal as well as competitive.

The interview also drew attention to the wider Dancing With the Stars community. Sadie Robertson, a former contestant, shared her own feelings about returning to the show's world. Her remarks were reported alongside Ballas's comments, giving readers a view from both a current pro and a former competitor.

Also read Sophie Cunningham Exploring Dancing with the Stars While Navigating Free Agency

Mark Ballas Explains His Return to the Ballroom

Mark Ballas said he had dealt with an injury that slowed him down for a period. He told Us Weekly that the injury had cleared up, which allowed him to get back to the rehearsal floor and prepare for his next run with Whitney Leavitt. He described the recovery as the main reason he had been away from the ballroom.

Ballas framed his comeback as a continuation of a career he still loves. Although the source does not detail his full training schedule, his statements make clear that his health was the key factor and that he was eager to dance again on the show.

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Whitney Leavitt is the partner Ballas will compete alongside this season. Their pairing is the central storyline of his return, and it places the couple among the contestants that viewers will watch as Dancing With the Stars season 34 moves forward.

Sadie Robertson Describes Her Connection to the Cast

Sadie Robertson said she has stayed close to the people she met on the show. She described the Dancing With the Stars ballroom as truly a family, and she said the cast and crew say that and mean it. She added that she is still very close to them, even though it has been 13 years since she last appeared on the program.

Robertson also said she would enjoy taking part again at this stage of her life. She compared her current situation as a mother with her experience as a 17-year-old contestant, saying the change in her life would make a return a different and fun experience. She did not say whether she plans to compete again.

Robertson returned to the ballroom around Halloween Night last month, and she said she loves every visit. She praised the show's host for inviting former dancers and stars back into the ballroom, saying that the host has extended that same warmth to her over the years. She also said she and her friends want the dancers to visit Louisiana to relax after the season.

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Family Life and Faith Shape Robertson's Next Chapter

Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, have shared family photos since their two daughters were born. The couple welcomed their first child, Honey, in May 2021, and they chose the name before she was born. Robertson said the name was inspired by Proverbs 16:24.

Robertson has also spoken about her faith in relation to her book. She said she has been open about her beliefs for a long time and feels that everyone is invited to know their Creator. She wrote the book so readers would understand that faith is personal, and she said she hopes that knowing they were created with intention and design can help people let go of shame, insecurities, and anxieties.

Robertson's comments suggest that her faith and family will remain central to her public life. The source does not outline any further projects or dates connected to her book, but her remarks give readers a clear sense of the message she hopes to share.