Mark Ballas Proposes to Britney Jean Carlin on Dancing with the Stars Before 10-year Anniversary Celebration

Ex-Dancing with the Stars professional Mark Ballas and his wife Britney Jean Carlin, whose real name is Brittany Jean Carlson, celebrated their son's milestones while preparing for a big milestone of their own. They have been together for ten years and will be celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary this upcoming November. The couple is also working on creating a new album during the pregnancy and after giving birth to their son. The news continues by sharing details about Mark Ballas' proposal to Britney Jean Carlin and their time spent together in a band while falling in love. They also emphasize the importance of love and togetherness in their relationship, especially during the hard times and the dark stuff. It brings light to their current life and accomplishments after their popular Dancing with the Stars journey. The news continues to be positive and inspiring, as shown by Mark Ballas' mentioning his desire to 'marry his best friend.'

on Sunday, June 7, “He was like, ‘See ya, whatever. ’ He’s having the best time . ”“I think we have a drummer on our hands,” Ballas said.

Jean added, “I said that when he was in the belly. ” Ballas continued, “He’s always hearing drums and me isolating them. When the drums are going he wants to be involved in that. ”“Every instrument, he likes to touch all of them and hear the sounds,” Jean continued, “ starting to move a little bit.

”“He also has an arm,” Ballas said.

“For a 2-year-old, you should see him throw a ball. It’s pretty impressive. ”Shortly after Mark Ballas and BC Jean met, they created their own band and quickly started falling in love. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2015 that Ballas proposed, and the pair wed one year later surrounded by several of the Dancing With the Stars pro’s colleagues.

Thank You! You have successfully While they’re celebrating their son’s milestones, Ballas and Jean are also gearing up for a major milestone of their own. The couple will be celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary this upcoming November.about their relationship.

“Not just someone that you love, but someone that you can fight with and get through the hard times with. Mainly someone that you can laugh even through the dark stuff. ”“We do a lot of things together,” he added.

“I love her more and more every day. It’s just marry your best friend. ”“During the pregnancy and since having Banksi, we have been creating this album,” she said.

“The other day we were listening to our songs, trying to be like, ‘OK, which ones are making the album, what are we thinking? What are we missing from the album? What do we want to do? ’ We’re just actually really proud. We’re excited to share it. ”





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Dancing With The Stars Mark Ballas Britney Jean Carlin Ten-Year-Wedding-Anniversary Son's-Milestones Band Proposal Love Togethership Hard-Times Dark-Stuff Album Celebration Creating Excitement Proud Marriage 'Marrying'

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