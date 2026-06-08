Mark Ballas on his dream 'DWTS' cast member and which reality show he wants to do next

Mark Ballas isn’t in the business of casting “Dancing with the Stars,” but there is someone he’d like to partner with.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Mark Ballas attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026 in New York City.

Mark Ballas isn’t in the business of casting “Dancing with the Stars,” but there is someone he’d like to partner with. When asked who he’d most like to see on “DWTS” during the Tony Awards red carpet, Mark turned to his wife, BC Jean, and said, “You. ”But Mark doubled down.

“My wife, that would be so fun,” he told PauseRewind’s Sabra Satz-Kojis, before answering slightly more seriously. “I don’t know, I’ll leave that to Deena Katz. She’s the queen of all casting, the master as they say. So whoever she decides to put on, she always does a good job.

” Mark has made a name for himself in the reality TV space, both as a three-time “DWTS” winner and for making it to sixth place on “The Traitors” season 4, and he’s not knocking any other shows.

“I mean, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘Traitors’ was pretty cool,” he said. “I always like when there’s an objective. Like, when there’s a mission. ” He continued, “Man, I don’t know if I could do ‘Survivor.

’ I don’t know if I could do it. I don’t know if I could do it. Maybe, I love ‘Survivor. ’” There is, though, another show Mark thinks he could do.

“’Amazing Race,’ that would be fun. We should do that,” he said to BC. Mark concurred, saying, “I would need you, bad. ”





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