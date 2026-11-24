Former world number one Mark Allen opens up about his mental health battle and uncertain future as he prepares for the UK Championships in York.

Mark Allen has disclosed that he remains in a significant period of difficulty while managing his mental health recovery, providing a candid update to supporters one month after his emotional return to professional snooker. The forty-year-old former world number one addressed his fans via social media, confirming that despite his ongoing efforts to improve, he is currently experiencing a major low in his personal journey.

Public Health Update and Recovery Status

Allen released this new statement following a series of supportive messages from the global snooker community, acknowledging that the outpouring of encouragement has not gone unnoticed. He described the previous few weeks as exceptionally challenging, emphasizing that while he continues to work diligently on his rehabilitation, his current state of mind remains fragile and uncertain.

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He clarified that he does not currently have a clear vision of what lies ahead, expressing genuine uncertainty about his future prospects in the sport. However, he stressed that he is actively engaged in the healing process, hoping to reassure those who have followed his career with transparency about his current struggles.

Recent Clinical Leave and Tournament Qualifications

This latest communication follows a brief period where Allen stepped away from a mental health clinic after ten weeks of treatment. His discharge was timed specifically to allow him to compete in the Northern Ireland Open, marking his first appearance on the tour since May. He stated that this attempt to play was a personal obligation to his family, particularly his daughter, and to the fans who have supported his twenty-one year tenure on the professional circuit.

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The former world number one is currently seeded eleventh for the upcoming UK Championships in York, which are scheduled to begin on Saturday. This seed position guarantees him a spot in the main draw, ensuring that he will face a qualifier in the first round of the event next week. Allen had previously expressed hope that he would be in a better place by the time of this tournament, having left the possibility of participation open.

Personal Challenges and Historical Context

Allen has faced substantial personal and professional hurdles in recent years, including bankruptcy and a divorce that resulted in a five-stone weight loss. These difficulties contributed to a sense of isolation, leading him to suggest in a previous interview with TNT Sports that he might never play again. He described feeling trapped in a major low, stating that he was simply trying to survive rather than thrive in his career.

During that earlier discussion with interviewer Rachel Casey, Allen admitted that his career could be over due to internal problems that had accumulated over time. He revealed that he had checked into a mental health clinic, where he received care from therapists and staff who helped him navigate some of his darkest days. He credited his daughter and the support system around him with helping him see light that had previously been invisible.

Industry Support and Future Uncertainties

World Snooker officials, including Chief Executive Simon Brownell and Players' Chief Operating Officer Neil Tomkins, have maintained regular contact with Allen throughout his absence. Brownell even visited him at the clinic, demonstrating the organization's commitment to supporting its players during personal crises. Allen acknowledged their assistance, noting that they have been amazing from day one of this ordeal.

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Despite the support from the snooker community and his own determination to fight, Allen remains cautious about returning to top-level competition. He admitted that he does not see a future with snooker at the moment, attributing this view to the extreme difficulty of recent months. He emphasized that his recovery is a work in progress and will not happen overnight, requiring him to apply the same fighting qualities off the table that he is known for on it.