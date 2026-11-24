Mark Allen reveals he is in a major low regarding his mental health recovery while preparing to compete as the 11th seed at the upcoming UK Championships in York.

Mark Allen has publicly confirmed that he remains in a significant emotional低谷 while preparing for his scheduled return to professional snooker competition. The 40-year-old Northern Irish player released a candid update to his supporters on social media platforms just weeks before the start of the UK Championships. This message serves as a critical follow-up to his deeply emotional interview with TNT Sports, where he initially revealed the severity of his personal struggles and potential retirement from the sport he has loved since childhood.

Current Mental Health Status and Recovery

Allen, who is currently ranked as the 11th seed for the upcoming tournament in York, stated that he is definitely stuck in a major low right now despite his continued efforts. He emphasized that he is working hard on his recovery process, acknowledging that the last few weeks have been very tough for him personally. Although he admitted to uncertainty about what lies ahead, he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming volume of messages and support he has received from fans and colleagues alike. He made it clear that these communications do not go unnoticed during this challenging period of his life.

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Background of Clinic Stay and Personal Struggles

The current update follows a period where Allen checked out of a mental health clinic after spending ten weeks there receiving care. He explained that he discharged himself specifically to attempt a return to playing snooker, a decision he felt obligated to make for his family. Allen has previously kept silent on the specific reasons for his absence from the tour, but has since hinted at broader life challenges. Over the past six years, he has contended with bankruptcy and a divorce, a separation that previously prompted a significant five-stone weight loss and deeply affected his overall well-being.

Stakeholder Support and Previous Retirement Thoughts

During his initial interview with interviewer Rachel Casey at the Northern Ireland Open, Allen admitted his career could be over due to problems within himself. He described that era as a time when he was just trying to survive and did not see a future with snooker in it. The support from the world of snooker, including World Snooker CEO Simon Brownell and Players' Chief Operating Officer Neil Tomkins, was instrumental in his recovery journey. Brownell even visited the clinic itself, showing a level of institutional support that Allen highlighted in his subsequent statement on X.

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Implications for the UK Championship in York

Despite his admitted emotional state, Allen is assured of a place in the main draw of the UK Championships, which begins on Saturday in York. As the 11th seed, his first-round match next week will be against a qualifier, a setup that was previously his hope for a potential final farewell match. He had previously suggested that playing at the Waterfront in Belfast, where his career started in 2005, might have been the ideal way to sign out, but now faces the tournament in York with no guarantee of how he will perform. His previous match, a 4-2 loss to close friend Jordan Brown, was viewed by many as a potential last appearance.

Future Outlook and Family Motivation

Allen continues to draw strength from his daughter, who he cited as a primary reason for seeking help and attempting a return to the table. He acknowledged that he is not OK, but recognized that he is in a better state than he was during his darkest days in the clinic. His statement on X clarified that everything said in the interview was true, yet he is doing his best to turn things around. He described himself as a work in progress, noting that while he sees light now that he could not see before, the recovery will not happen overnight and requires sustained fighting qualities off the table as well.