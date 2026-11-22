Mark Alexander, jailed for life for his father's murder, passes the Solicitors Qualifying Examination. He now seeks work experience and SRA approval to become a solicitor while maintaining innocence.

Mark Alexander, a thirty-nine-year-old man currently serving a life sentence for the murder of his father, has successfully passed the rigorous stages of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination from behind bars. After completing both SQE1 and SQE2, Alexander is now pursuing the final requirement to become a solicitor, which involves securing two years of supervised work experience. His achievement marks the first time a serving prisoner in England and Wales has passed these specific entrance exams.

Passing the Solicitors Qualifying Examination

Mark Alexander revealed in a blog post published earlier this month that he sat the tests on day release from an open prison in August. The exam is notoriously difficult, with statistics showing that only fifty-three percent of the seven thousand eight hundred sixty-three candidates in his January cohort passed. Alexander described the atmosphere as somber, noting that even free candidates appeared to be in a state of existential angst after the ten-hour test. He was subsequently nominated by the University of Law for their Postgraduate Significant Achievement Award, recognizing students who demonstrate perseverance under adversity.

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Background of the Murder Conviction

The context of Alexander's imprisonment stems from a tragic event in Drayton Parslow, Buckinghamshire. In September two thousand and ten, Reading Crown Court convicted Alexander of killing his seventy-year-old father, Samuel, who was known as Sami. The retired university lecturer had not been seen since a garden party in August two thousand and nine. Suspicious neighbors compiled a dossier of concerns and contacted the police, leading to the discovery of Samuel's partly burned and dismembered remains wrapped in plastic bags and buried beneath concrete in the family garden in February two thousand and ten.

Mark Alexander maintained that he sent Christmas cards bearing his father's signature to neighbors to maintain the pretence that Samuel was still alive. The prosecution argued that Alexander murdered his father to escape a controlling influence and begin an independent life with his girlfriend. The court heard that Samuel had dominated his son's upbringing, discouraged relationships, and tried to dictate university choices. Sentencing Alexander, Judge John Reddihough accepted that the defendant had lived in fear of his father for many years.

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Educational Achievements in Prison

Despite his conviction, Mark Alexander has pursued extensive legal education while incarcerated. He was originally seven weeks away from graduating in law at King's College London when he was sentenced as a twenty-two-year-old. With support from the Longford Trust, he completed bachelor's and master's degrees in law. After his transfer to an open prison, he was permitted to attend lectures at the London School of Economics, where he gained a distinction in social research methods. He is currently pursuing a part-time PhD in criminology at Cambridge University, focusing his research on the experience of imprisonment.

Future Obstacles and SRA Assessment

Before Mark Alexander can qualify as a solicitor, he must obtain approval from the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the profession's regulator. The SRA is required to assess his character and suitability, a process complicated by his conviction for a violent offense resulting in a prison sentence. Such convictions fall into the most serious category of misconduct, where applications are likely to be refused. Alexander intends to mount an appeal against his conviction before formally applying to the SRA.

The Justice for Mark Alexander campaign, a group dedicated to overturning his conviction, stated that licensing conditions prevent them from commenting on his current activities. Alexander was released on licence earlier this year after serving his minimum term of sixteen years. He is now actively seeking a law firm willing to offer him the necessary work experience to complete his qualification. If successful, his journey from a convicted murderer to a qualified legal professional would be unprecedented in the UK.