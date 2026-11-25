Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for legal action against Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth regarding the Army's planned detonation of hazardous chemicals in Iowa.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has launched a scathing public campaign against Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth, urging Americans to initiate lawsuits and seek criminal prosecution regarding a controversial Army operation. The escalation in rhetoric follows the Department of Defense's approval to detonate unstable explosives at a facility in Iowa, a move Greene characterized as a dangerous neglect of domestic safety compared to foreign military engagements.

Greene Accuses Trump And Hegseth Of Domestic Negligence

Marjorie Taylor Greene explicitly demanded that citizens sue and lock up Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth for their roles in permitting the detonation of bomb-making chemicals. She argued that the federal government prioritizes spending billions on international conflicts while refusing to allocate resources to protect American farmland and water supplies from what she termed a dirty bomb.

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Greene expressed her outrage through a series of social media posts, including an all-caps tweet stating that Donald Trump is the President and Commander in Chief while Pete Hegseth serves as the Secretary of War. She claimed that the administration is sacrificing American soldiers and taxpayer dollars abroad while allowing hazardous conditions to develop within Iowa communities.

Army Plans Detonation Of Lead Azide Explosives In Iowa

The Department of Defense has scheduled the destruction of nearly 10,000 pounds of deteriorating explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown for approximately 9am local time on Wednesday morning. This action was taken after receiving approval from a federal appeals court to safely dispose of unstable stockpiles of lead azide that pose significant safety risks to the facility and surrounding areas.

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The detonation process involves the controlled demolition of these hazardous materials, which generates a substantial plume of debris and dust. The Army stated that deposition of lead-containing dust may occur after the blast, necessitating strict safety protocols for residents in the immediate vicinity of the plant to prevent exposure to toxic particulates.

Public Health Experts Warn Of Long Term Lead Contamination Risks

University of Iowa public health professor Patrick O'Shaughnessy projected that the airborne plume could travel between 40 to 50 miles to the southwest, potentially extending into parts of Missouri. Andrew Nelson, director of the Army's Construction Engineering Research Laboratory, indicated that fallout maps identify zones where lead deposits might exceed clearance limits used for window surfaces inside homes.

A second, wider zone extending several miles from the plant shows areas where deposits could exceed the safety thresholds for household floors. Tony Abate, an indoor air quality expert, described lead as a highly toxic heavy metal that poses severe risks to infants, children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic diseases such as kidney disease or dementia.

Residents Instructed To Stay Indoors Amid Toxic Dust Threat

Local residents have been advised to remain indoors for up to 48 hours following the explosion, a precaution that could extend through the Thanksgiving holiday period. The Army emphasized that all people should avoid outdoor activities within affected areas until further guidance is provided, highlighting the vulnerability of those with heart disease or dementia to airborne contaminants.

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Experts warn that lead does not break down in the environment and can persist in soil, accumulate in surface dust, and potentially enter waterways and the food chain. This persistence means that risks to wildlife, livestock, and pets may extend well beyond the immediate blast zone, creating long-term health concerns for the community.

Greene Questions Government Support Amid Holiday Safety Precautions

Marjorie Taylor Greene concluded her criticism by questioning why any citizen would support a government that fails to protect its own people from toxic hazards. She stated she was praying for everyone in harm's way while expressing despair over the perceived lack of accountability for officials who allow such risks to materialize in American communities.

The Daily Mail has reached out to the White House for comment regarding these allegations and the upcoming detonation. As the event approaches, the focus remains on the potential health impacts of lead azide residue and the political fallout from a former ally's direct attack on current leadership.