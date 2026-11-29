Former GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene alleges that President Trump desires a 2027 economic and stock market crash under Democratic control to shift political blame, while asserting he remains responsible for his own presidency.

Trump’s former MAGA ally Marjorie Taylor Greene has predicted that the president may be hoping to see the United States’ stability collapse in 2027.

“I think he would really like to see the economy collapse and the stock market to crash, and he wants that to happen in January when the Democrats take power. And he wants to be able to blame the Democrats,” Greene, 52, said during a The former Georgia congresswoman—who resigned in January—pointed toward Trump’s defeatist Truth Social posts following the midterms, in which he suggested that the Marjorie Taylor Greene said that Trump may be hoping for an economic collapse in January so that he can blame the Democrats' fresh power.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He even posted on social media—he was talking about the stock market going down and he said, ‘this is what you voted for,’” she noted. She claimed Trump was pleased when Democrats were linked to Black Lives Matter protests and unrest blamed on antifa. She recalled Trump saying, “This is good for me. It makes me look good.