Mariska Hargitay Will Make Broadway Debut In 'Every Brilliant Thing'

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay will make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, taking over when Daniel Radcliffe ends his engagement.

Netflix & iHeartMedia Expand Video Partnership With New Podcasts From Martha Stewart, Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson And Lele Ponsand cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much,” said Hargitay in a statemebnt.

“I’m always drawn to themes of healing and renewal, especially when the journey is rendered in all its complexity. It feels like an extraordinary gift to make my Broadway debut, the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, with a play that affirms life so emphatically. For me, the triumph of this beautiful piece of work—this luminously brilliant thing—is that through a deeply personal story, we experience the universal endeavor of keeping ourselves pointed towards light, compassion and hope.

”Broadway-Themed Outdoor 'The Festival' Sets Line-Ups With Audra McDonald, Christopher Jackson, Adrienne Warren, 'Rent' Cast Reunion & Many More, the Harry Potter films), will play his final performance on Sunday, May 24. Hargitay debuts Tuesday, May 26. The play, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Jeremy Herrin, has extended its run through Sunday, June 28, at the Hudson Theatre. Hargitay’s casting was announced today by producers Second Half Productions, Seaview, and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Off screen, Hargitay founded the non-profit organization Joyful Heart Foundation to help survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. As a producer her credits include the Emmy-winning documentarythe central character – it’s a one-person play, with some help from the audience – looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through significant hardship, all told through a list of every brilliant thing that makes life worth living.

In London, the production has featured such performers as Minnie Driver, and comedian Jonny Donahoe, among others. Spielberg Sci-Fi Pic Now Eyeing $44M U.S. Open; WW Cume At $93M





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