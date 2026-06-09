Mariska Hargitay's Courtside Seat Blocked by Referee During Knicks Game

Mariska Hargitay's courtside seat at Madison Square Garden came with an exclusive view, but it was blocked by a referee during the Knicks' 115-111 Game 3 loss to the Spurs in the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and her co-star Christopher Meloni had to lean around the official to get a glimpse of the game.

Mariska Hargitay 's courtside seat at Madison Square Garden came with an exclusive view, but it was blocked by a referee during the Knicks ' 115-111 Game 3 loss to the Spurs in the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and her co-star Christopher Meloni had to lean around the official to get a glimpse of the game. Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni both leaned around an NBA Finals referee during Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. For someone who said she wouldn't miss for the world, not being able to actually watch must be quite the letdown. Brunson grew up watching SVU, first with his dad.

It's a pregame show for me. I've always loved that show, Brunson said on his podcast The Roommates Show co-hosted with teammate Josh Hart. I've never been like super super like starstruck - super starstruck. I saw her, I was like Oh shit.

The first time we met, it was awesome. We talked and everything. Mariska Hargitay cheers during Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

If you're a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover. e interactions on the court, the two have sparked a relationship that led Brunson and his wife to the premiere of My Mom Jayne at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Mariska Hargitay attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks on June 8, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Brunson is leading the Knicks with 26.6 points per game in the postseason, also adding 6.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds coming into Game 3. He scored 35 points in Monday night's loss. The Garden will host Game 4 on Wednesday night before the series heads back to San Antonio on Saturday. Mariska Hargitay and Law & Order co-star Christopher Meloni both lean around an NBA Finals referee during Game 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Mariska Hargitay cheers during Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. Mariska Hargitay attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks on June 8, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York.





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