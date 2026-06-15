Paired with her Knicks cap, Hargitay’s outfit is summer 2026 personified.

“Mom, what was summer of 2026 like? ” If my kids ever asked that , I’d show them Mariska Hargitay beaming with joy as she steps out into the New York City streets with an on-the-go mug in hand, a Knicks hat on her head, and decked out in the denim trend of the moment:Okay, technically, these are floral cotton-drop front-button pants—maybe canvas or linen—but the point remains: Florals are groundbreaking right now.

Weand found affordable styles that paired easily with simple tees and button downs. Sure enough, soon more and more brands startedAs for how to style the trend, follow Hargitay’s lead: Go with a plain tee, tank top, or button-down shirt up top to let the pants really shine, then have fun with the accessories. A favorite hat, colorful bag, retro sunglasses, or maybe some flower earrings are all on the table.

As for shoes, we suggest keeping those straightforward in the form of white sneakers, simple ballet flats, or the, an exciting experience she told Jamie Lee Curtis was the fulfillment of an early career ambition.

“This is a dream come true for me, to play in a different sandbox,” she said during aActors on Actors conversation. “Being onstage has been my lifelong goal. , I became friends with the amazing Kathleen Chalfant. She said, ‘Don’t sell out and do TV.

’ An hour later I got, I was pinching myself. ” Well, she can pinch herself again for the Knicks win and continue celebrating in style, and that’s what I’ll really tell my kids when they don’t ask.is Glamour.com's pop culture writer. Previously she has written for Vulture, The Awl, Reductress, Above Average, Indiewire and NoBudge. She is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School Of The Arts and the owner of one black cat. You can follow her on twitter at





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