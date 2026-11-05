Marisela Nuno Charged in $18 Million PPP and EIDL Fraud Scheme

Federal charges filed against Marisela Nuno allege she stole $18 million from coronavirus relief programs for personal use, raising concerns about systemic fraud safeguards.

A federal grand jury has indicted 53-year-old Marisela Nuno for her alleged role in an $18 million fraud scheme involving federal coronavirus relief funds. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges against the Los Angeles woman, accusing her of manipulating the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to finance personal expenses and business ventures.

The $18 Million Alleged Theft

According to court documents obtained by officials, Nuno submitted false and fraudulent loan applications for businesses and entities she purportedly owned. The collective applications sought over $15.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds and more than $2.6 million from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Authorities allege that Nuno knowingly included materially false statements regarding the number of employees, average monthly payroll, gross revenues, and eligibility for these specific funding sources.

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Fraudulent Documentation and Misuse

Prosecutors state that Nuno submitted materially false supporting tax documentation alongside her loan applications to secure the money. Once the funds were disbursed, she allegedly used the money for purposes explicitly prohibited by the terms of the PPP and EIDL programs. These unauthorized uses included the purchase of private property, covering business startup costs, and making direct payments to family members rather than for authorized employee payroll or operational expenses.

Context of Widespread Pandemic Fraud

This indictment highlights broader concerns regarding the security of pandemic-era aid distribution. Reports indicate that bureaucrats allowed significant fraud within the system, with estimates suggesting that fraudsters extracted up to $79 billion in coronavirus aid without adequate safeguards. Investigations have also revealed that nearly $1 billion in COVID-era unemployment benefits were at risk of being claimed by fraudulent applicants during the height of the crisis.

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Political Scrutiny and Systemic Criticism

High-ranking officials have criticized the handling of relief funds, noting that the ease of stealing from the government encouraged corruption in other areas. Vice President J.D. Vance delivered remarks on combating fraud, while other officials pointed out that Medicare and Medicaid fraud reached high levels partly due to the mechanisms established during the COVID pandemic. The criticism suggests that when large sums are distributed quickly without oversight, fraudsters weaponize these systems for future financial crimes.

Specific Criminal Charges Filed

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged Marisela Nuno with three counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. These charges reflect the severity of the alleged financial crimes and the deliberate efforts to conceal the true nature of the loan applications and the subsequent use of the funds. As the legal proceedings move forward, this case serves as a focal point for ongoing federal efforts to recover misappropriated relief funds and hold perpetrators accountable.