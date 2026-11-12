Marisa Tomei Returning As Claire Dupont In 'Upgraded 2'

Marisa Tomei has set her return as Claire in the film 'Upgraded 2,' from Gulfstream Pictures, Honor Role & Amazon MGM Studios.

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Tomei is an original cast member of the film, penned by returning screenwriters Luke Roberts and Justin Matthews. The original film follows aspiring art intern Ana , who is invited on a last-minute work trip to London by her brilliant but intimidating super boss Claire , meeting the handsome and wealthy William on the plane.

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Set in both London and New York City, the rom-com chronicles the trials and tribulations of balancing work, romance, and following your dreams.producers include Gulfstream Pictures’ Mike Karz and Bill Bindley, Honor Role’s Camila Mendes and Rachel Matthews, Luber Roklin Entertainment’s Lena Roklin, and Tempo Production’s Piers Tempest.

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