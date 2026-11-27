Back To Black star Marisa Abela shares intimate photos and heartfelt tribute to her husband Jamie Bogyo during Thanksgiving holiday.

Marisa Abela has shared a series of rare, intimate photographs celebrating her marriage to American actor Jamie Bogyo. The actress posted a tribute on Instagram on Thursday to honor the Thanksgiving holiday. This public display of affection marks a departure from her usual privacy regarding her personal relationships.

Thanksgiving Tribute And Social Media Post

Abela, known for her role in the series Back To Black, posted a carousel of images featuring her and her husband. The collection includes candid shots of the couple at a football game and romantic moments from their wedding day. In one image, Bogyo playfully kisses her cheek while they are out at sea. She captioned the post with a humorous nod to her husband's nationality and the holiday spirit.

Also read Brooke Williamson and Bobby Flay Share Thanksgiving Traditions and Holiday Plans

How The Couple Met And Relationship History

The couple first met in 2016 while studying at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. They reconnected later during a student meet-up on Primrose Hill in London. Their relationship progressed significantly when Bogyo proposed in July 2024 at that same location. Abela admitted in a recent interview that she expected the proposal to happen weeks earlier during a trip to Paris. Instead, Bogyo contracted a sickness bug, leading to an unexpected end to their romantic mini-break.

Support During Thyroid Cancer Battle

Abela has previously opened up about her health struggles, revealing she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2020. She was just 23 years old when she underwent an eight-hour operation to remove a tumor. She recently discussed how Bogyo supported her through this difficult period during an episode of the How To Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast. She described him as an immense help who helped her realize he was the partner she wanted for life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress shared that Bogyo remained supportive even after she emerged from surgery with a significant scar. She noted that her husband told her she looked beautiful despite the intense medical aftermath. Abela emphasized the importance of having a partner who supports you during both success and hardship. She described him as her number one supporter regardless of the circumstances.

Wedding Details And Future Plans

The couple tied the knot last year at a picturesque 15th-century manor house in Sussex. The wedding was a private event that kept their personal life largely away from the public eye. Abela is 29 years old and Bogyo is 31 years old. He is originally from New York. The recent social media posts provide fans with their first clear glimpse into their domestic life since the wedding. The posts highlight their strong bond and mutual admiration.