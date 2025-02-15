Marion County Man Faces Animal Cruelty Charges After Horse Rescue

A Marion County man is facing numerous animal cruelty charges after deputies discovered multiple deceased horses and severely malnourished animals on his property. The investigation began on February 13th when a neighbor reported a horse stuck in a fence. Deputies found the horse entangled and emaciated, but thankfully it was alive. During their investigation, they discovered seven dead horses on the property. The remaining animals, eleven horses and two goats, were found with no access to food or water. The animals' water sources were frozen, and there was no grain or hay available. The Marion County Sheriff's Office has charged Marlin Rae Adkins, 71, with 18 counts of Cruelty to Animals and three counts of Failure to Register a Canine. More charges may be added pending a veterinary evaluation.

The horse's front legs were entangled within the fencing on the north side of the property. It was still alive, though it appeared to be severely emaciated. The sheriff's office said a neighbor helped deputies free the horse from the fence. Deputies then checked the property, where they found seven dead horses with varying degrees of decay. Four deceased horses were in a barn with other living horses. Three were in the pasture area behind the barn. Deputies said the remaining animals, 11 horses and two goats, had no access to food or water. Their water sources were frozen, and there was no grain or hay on the property. Marlin Rae Adkins, 71, is charged with 18 counts of Cruelty to Animals and three counts of Failure to Register a Canine. Sheriff Matt Bayles said more charges are possible after a veterinarian evaluates the rescued animals. The horse that was stuck in a fence had to be euthanized. 'The conditions that these poor animals were living in was deplorable. We will always work tirelessly to protect those who cannot protect themselves and bring those to justice that choose to treat other living creatures with such incredible disregard for their welfare,' Sheriff Bayles said.Bayles also said five Marion County citizens will be recognized later for their help during the rescue effort





ANIMALS CRUELTY INVESTIGATION LAW ENFORCEMENT MARION COUNTY

