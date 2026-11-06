Marion Bartoli Recounts John Inverdale Disgusting 2013 Wimbledon Comments

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli details the lasting impact of John Inverdale's cruel 2013 radio remarks that fueled her battle with anorexia, detailing her recovery and current life.

Marion Bartoli has publicly addressed the painful legacy of comments made by broadcaster John Inverdale in 2013, describing them as disgusting and a source of constant pressure. The former Wimbledon champion revealed how the remarks, which questioned her physical appearance compared to competitors like Maria Sharapova, contributed to severe mental health struggles that followed her historic victory.

The 2013 Radio Controversy Explained

Inverdale's remarks appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live during the same week Bartoli claimed the Wimbledon title in July 2013. He speculated that Bartoli's father had told her as a young girl that she would never be a looker, would not be five feet 11 inches tall, and would have to compensate for not having long legs like other top players.

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Bartoli, now 42, told The Times that she still cannot comprehend how a journalist could speak so cruelly to someone who had just achieved a childhood dream. She emphasized that such scrutiny is applied exclusively to female athletes, noting that male players are never treated in this manner.

Health Crisis And Career Retirement

The French tennis player retired just 40 days after winning Wimbledon, a decision that preceded a life-threatening battle with anorexia. Her weight had been a topic of public scrutiny throughout her career, and the pressure eventually led to her losing 30 kilograms over the following years.

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Bartoli spent months in a hospital in Italy, relying on a stomach-feeding tube for nutrition. She was finally discharged in November 2016 after receiving critical medical care. The broadcaster later attempted to clarify his position, apologizing for his clumsy phrasing and explaining he was trying to highlight that she bucked the trend of tall Amazonian athletes.

All England Club Intervention

Philip Brook, the chairman of the All England Club, played a pivotal role in saving Bartoli's life by preventing her from competing in a Wimbledon Legends event. He informed her that she was not in good enough health to participate, a hard truth that helped her realize she was in denial about her condition.

Bartoli described this moment as hitting the lowest point of her life, as tennis had always been her true passion and source of happiness. She credits Brook's strength in delivering the news with helping her understand that she had to recover and not let the illness destroy her further.

Current Life And Broadcasting Aftermath

Inverdale, now 69, was dropped from the BBC's Wimbledon coverage in 2015 and replaced by Clare Balding. He previously faced controversy in March of that year for using an offensive term during Cheltenham coverage. He currently works as an adviser for Track Radio and appears occasionally on podcasts.

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Bartoli has since rebuilt her life and career, coaching British player Harriet Dart, who recently won her first Women's Tennis Association singles title. She is married to Belgian footballer Yahya Boumediene, and they share a six-year-old daughter. Bartoli remains healthy and happy, focusing on mentoring the next generation of tennis stars.