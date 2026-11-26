Mario Van Peebles, Abderrahmane Sissako, Kunle Afolayan set for SICA, whuch will debae financing, distribution, Africa’s creative economy.

Mario Van Peebles, Abderrahmane Sissako Set for Ivory Coast’s SICA as African Content Economy Takes Center Stage James Gray on Francis Ford Coppola’s Advice That Shaped His Career: ‘Be Personal.

There’s Only One of You in This World’ and French actor-director Jean-Pascal Zadi are among the industry figures set to attend the fourth edition of Ivory Coast’s International Salon for Audiovisual Content of Abidjan , distributor Claire Diao and Meta’s Balkissa Idé Siddo will join Ivory Coast’s Minister of Culture and Francophonie Françoise Remarck for a panel titled “The Creative Economy: Financing, Production and Distribution.

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”A memorandum of understanding aimed at facilitating financing of the audiovisual sector is set to be signed between Ivory Coast’s Agency for Media Support and Development and the commercial NSIA Banque Côte d’Ivoire, while in a masterclass, Sissako and South African producer Joel Phiri will tackle financing and co-production in challenging contexts. SICA’s pitching competition, with Besson-Silla and Zadi as its patrons, will span film, television series, documentaries, animation and student projects.