Mario's Journey to the Stars: Reflecting on His Special Qualities and Adapting the Games to the Screen

Nintendo and Illumination share a sneak peek of what they love about Mario as a character and how he's been translated from the games to the screen.

After the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, Nintendo and Illumination shot for the moon and once again landed among the stars.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released back on April 1 and went on another Bowser-sized rampage through the box office, earning over $968 million globally while delighting fans along the way. Now, Mario and friends' space-faring adventure has come home as the highest-grossing movie of 2026, and to celebrate, the team is reflecting on what makes Nintendo's iconic Italian plumber so special.

Collider can exclusively share a new sneak peek, including the cast, crew, and more, sharing what they love about Mario as a character and how he's been translated from the games to the screen. What better way to start off the video than with the voice of Mario himself, Chris Pratt?

As a longtime fan of the games, it still means a lot to him to be the man behind the plumber, not just because of how world-famous Mario is, but because of what he represents as an everyman and all-around good guy who cares for his friends and never gives up, points further echoed by directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Charlie Day, similarly, feels lucky to be beside him as his brother, Luigi, and be a part of that connection that players and viewers have to him.

From a game perspective, Nintendo character designer Shigehisa Nakaue remarked on how these movies try to recreate the joys of running around and jumping as Mario by making viewers want to cheer him on through every obstacle in his way. Beyond tackling Mario's strengths, the team also addresses his vulnerabilities. Namely, his relationship with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Nintendo crushed fans' dreams last year with an official statement clarifying, once and for all, that the two were always just good friends in the games, but the movies lean in a different direction. Pratt and writer Matthew Fogel break down their awkward dynamic as Mario really struggles with voicing his feelings, or even accepting a hug, from Peach.

This little featurette is just one example of the special features available with the home release, including a behind-the-scenes documentary exploring how Nintendo and Illumination came together to expand the Mario world while adapting 2008's Super Mario Galaxy. Also featured are deep dives on the main characters with help from the cast, tours through the creative settings, power-ups, relationships, and music that add to the grandiosity, and a look at all the Easter eggs, inviting fans to revisit the film from a new perspective. COLLIDER. QUIZ COLLIDER EXCLUSIVE MARVEL PERSONALITY QUIZ..





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Nintendo Illumination Chris Pratt Charlie Day Mario Princess Peach Super Mario Galaxy Movie The Super Mario Bros. Movie Super Mario Galaxy Anya Taylor-Joy Matthew Fogel Aaron Horvath Michael Jelenic Nintendo Character Designer Shigehisa Nakaue Shigehisa Nakaue (Video Game Developer) Shigehisa Nakaue Nakaue Mario's Relationship With Princess Peach (Anya Mario Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) Awkward Dynamic Plot Twist Writing Credits Creative Teams Deeper Dives Home Release

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