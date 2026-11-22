Authorities investigate the death of Mario Narro, a 36-year-old fan injured at the Dallas Cowboys game on November 15, who died days later from internal bleeding.

The Arlington Police Department is conducting a formal death investigation into the fatal injury of 36-year-old Mario Narro, who passed away three days after sustaining severe internal trauma during a Dallas Cowboys game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on November 15. Police and investigators are currently scouring extensive surveillance footage to determine the precise sequence of events that led to the tragedy, which has left the family seeking answers and justice. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner Office is also reviewing evidence to establish an official cause and manner of death, with additional details expected to be released once this forensic analysis is complete.

Officers confirmed that family members reported the incident to law enforcement approximately 48 hours after the match concluded. According to a department statement, relatives informed police that Narro fell during an altercation with another spectator around kickoff time, an event that occurred amidst the crowded stadium atmosphere. Despite suffering what appeared to be a significant fall or push, Narro remained at the venue and watched the entirety of the contest before his condition began to deteriorate visibly to those around him.

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Narro traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to attend the high-stakes NFL matchup with friends, marking a celebratory trip for the lifelong fan. His niece, Claudia DeLara, described him as a social and generous individual who was living his best life when he departed for Texas. She noted that the group initially believed the injuries were the result of a simple accident during the chaotic pre-game or early-game moments, but later accounts suggested a more sinister cause.

Witnesses and companions present at the stadium reported that Narro began complaining of intense pain during the final quarter. After the San Francisco 49ers secured their victory, friends realized the severity of his distress and immediately flagged down paramedics at the stadium entrance. Emergency responders transported him to a local hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery in an attempt to stop the severe internal bleeding that had developed following the altercation.

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The medical outcome proved fatal despite aggressive intervention. His sister, Tanya DeLara, posted on Facebook that her brother had gone to watch the game on Sunday and suffered an accident that his body ultimately could not recover from. DeLara told CBS News Texas that doctors were unable to control the bleeding, marking a sudden and tragic end to a trip that was supposed to be filled with excitement for a man who loved big events like UFC fights and boxing matches.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the growing public interest in the incident during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, stating that the team currently has no record of any altercation or incident occurring at the game. Jones confirmed that the organization is obviously looking into the matter, acknowledging the discrepancy between witness accounts and team records. The NFL and stadium security are expected to review the same surveillance footage used by police to determine if any security protocols were breached or if the altercation was an isolated event.

Narro's family has launched a fundraiser organized by Lois DeLara to cover funeral expenses and transport his body back to New Mexico for burial. The campaign describes his death as a tragic incident, aiming to alleviate the immediate financial burden while the family processes their profound grief. The initiative underscores the community's shock and the sudden loss of a beloved uncle, brother, and friend who was simply trying to enjoy a day at the stadium.

Claudia DeLara expressed the bittersweet nature of Narro's final visit, noting that he seemed incredibly happy to be in Texas but that the day ultimately became the last time he was alive. She remembered him as someone who loved traveling, trying new foods, and being around people, making his loss even more difficult for those who knew him. The family described their current state as living in a nightmare, hoping for clarity and closure as the investigation continues.