Two U.S. Marines and passengers subdued a man on American Airlines Flight 1494 who tried to open a cabin door, forcing an emergency landing in Phoenix.

Two United States Marines and a group of quick-thinking passengers successfully overpowered a disruptive man aboard American Airlines Flight 1494 on Tuesday night, following an alarming attempt to open an aircraft door while the plane was in flight. The terrifying incident occurred during a red-eye journey traveling from San Diego to Chicago, ultimately forcing the pilots to execute an emergency landing in Phoenix to ensure the safety of all individuals on board.

Core Details of Mid-Air Incident

The chaotic events unfolded on American Airlines Flight 1494 when the aircraft had been airborne for less than 20 minutes. Passengers who were settling in for the overnight journey to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport were abruptly awakened by the frantic screams of a flight attendant. The noise signaled that chaos had erupted near the front of the cabin, where crew members were already attempting to restrain an unruly traveler who was aggressively trying to gain access to the exit door.

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Dramatic video footage captured by passenger Sean Bennet shows several men physically battling to bring the struggling individual under control. The recordings depict the man repeatedly fighting against the group, displaying a level of resistance that required significant physical strength to manage. The footage became viral after Bennet posted the clips on social media, providing a visceral look at the intensity of the confrontation that took place thousands of feet above the ground.

Marine Sergeant Zach Stratton Takes Action

Among the heroes who sprang into action was Marine Sergeant Zach Stratton, who was traveling home to spend Thanksgiving with his family. Upon hearing the commotion, Stratton rushed to the scene and attempted to calm the man down, but the situation quickly deteriorated as the passenger continued to fight those attempting to restrain him. According to Stratton, the individual even attempted to strike him during the struggle, necessitating immediate and forceful intervention.

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Stratton explained that he successfully restrained the man using zip ties after a prolonged tussle. He described suppressing the individual by turning him onto his stomach and sitting on him with his boot to prevent further movement. The Marine stated that he remained in this position, holding the man down until the aircraft safely landed, ensuring the safety of everyone else in the cabin during the critical moments.

Remarkably, one of the other men who helped bring the situation under control was a young Marine who had graduated from boot camp just one day prior to the flight. Neither Marine knew the other before boarding the plane, yet they worked together seamlessly to neutralize the threat. Their combined military training and quick reflexes were instrumental in overcoming the powerful resistance offered by the disruptive passenger.

Witness Accounts and Security Aftermath

Fellow passenger Sean Bennet, who captured the confrontation in a series of seven videos, told ABC News that he had been asleep when the flight attendant's screams woke him. He recalled hearing the crew member desperately ordering someone to get away from the door. Bennet pulled out his phone and began filming as a group of passengers crowded around the disruptive man near the front of the aircraft, documenting the intense struggle as they worked to immobilize him.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear, and authorities have not yet established that the incident was an attempted hijacking. It is generally extremely difficult to open a commercial aircraft's passenger door at cruising altitude because of the massive difference in air pressure inside and outside the cabin. Despite this physical barrier, the potential danger was severe enough to warrant an immediate emergency landing in Phoenix for a full investigation and passenger disembarkation.