Mariners Sit J.P. Crawford Against Tigers With Cole Young Facing a Real Test

J.P. Crawford will be held out of the lineup against the Detroit Tigers on June 6 after getting drilled on the right hand by a 95 mph fastball from Framber Vald

May 27, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young reacts after hitting a single against the Athletics in the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park.

Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images J.P. Crawford will be held out of the lineup against the Detroit Tigers on June 6 after getting drilled on the right hand by a 95 mph fastball from Framber Valdez in Friday’s series opener.. X-rays came back negative, and Crawford is considered day-to-day rather than headed for an IL stint.

Manager Dan Wilson said there was immediate swelling, bruising, all those things you’d expect from behind drilled in the hand by a heater. Luckily, no fractures found. It’s not like holding Crawford out is the right call. It’s the only call.

We’re not playing tough guy baseball when we’re not even halfway through the season. And there’s no reason to start your shortstop with an injured throwing hand. The Mariners can patch the infield for a night, or even longer honestly. Colt Emerson has already shown he can slide over and handle shortstop.

It’s his primary position in the first place. Patrick Wisdom can help cover third base. Now, this isn’t the same thing as having Crawford in the lineup, leading off, working counts, playing clean defense and giving steady at-bats. Crawford has been hot at exactly the right time.

He entered the injury situation batting .393 with three home runs, four RBI and a 1.250 OPS over his previous eight games. What’s probably the most disappointing here is now the Mariners are out their two best leadoff batters. Brendan Donovan is still out, and now Crawford is too. Now that’s going to be interesting.

He’s 1 for 4 batting leadoff this season, so this isn’t actually his first time. But still, he’s slashing .250/.321/.357 with 4 home runs and 30 RBI. He’s been protected near the bottom of the lineupNow, he gets a chance to prove he can do more than lengthen the lineup. He gets a chance to help jumpstart it.

Young being forced into a bigger lineup responsibility before the club planned for it. Another left-handed bat disappearing from a lineup that relies on lefties. And another round of the Mariners trying to sell everyone on internal depth. Instead, the Mariners appear to have avoided the messier version.

Crawford is okay, just sore. And the Mariners get a chance to see how Young handles a real leadoff assignment. Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division. He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest.

Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va. , and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game. When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.





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