Mariners Next Breakout Prospect Might Already Be Hiding Below Their Biggest Names

Yorger Bautista is making it harder for Mariners fans to think of him as just a name buried in the lower levels. First, he’s nowhere close to the big leagues. S

Oct 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Justin Hollander, the new Seattle Mariners General Manager is interviewed prior to the game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images Yorger Bautista is making it harder for Mariners fans to think of him as just a name buried in the lower levels. First, he’s nowhere close to the big leagues. So we can’t group him into theHe’s 18. Playing in the Arizona Complex League with a lot of projection already baked into his profile.

Seattle signed the Venezuelan outfielder for $2.1 million in 2025 because the physical upside was something to dream on. Enough athleticism to see in center field, but an arm that makes right field a cleaner fit. In his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League, Bautista hit .223 and struck out 29.8 percent of the time. That’s too much swing and miss.

That is why his 2026 performance is capturing attention. He's slashing .254/.329/.448 in his first 18 games. The power numbers are also ridiculous. Bautista’s average exit velocity has jumped from 89.1 mph to 93.2 mph.

His 90th percentile exit velocity has climbed from 105.4 mph to 109.1 mph. And his max exit velocity has reached 117.3 mph. That’s not normal for an 18-year-old. But it’s not just that Bautista is hitting the ball harder.

We already knew he had pop. His in-zone contact rate has gone from 62.4 percent in 2025 to 81 percent in 2026, and the strikeout rate has come down with it, from 29.8 percent to 22 percent. He’s getting to more pitches he should hit and missing less often.

However, the contact rate has dipped from 75.8 percent to 71.2 percent, showing there’s still swing-and-miss and risks of chasing pitches. But that doesn’t make his progression meaningless. The Mariners already have the headliners. There’s no reason to have any pressure on him yet.

The good sign is that he’s no longer just sitting in the background.it gets more interesting to see their lower-level athletes begin to make significant gains. Bautista’s tools were already loud enough. Now the contact improvement gives those tools a much better chance to play long-term. Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division.

He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va. , and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game.

When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.





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