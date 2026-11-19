The Mariners and Royals managed a six-player trade Wednesday that has fans of both franchises happy and upset. All at the same time. Seattle acquired Maikel Garcia, a former All-Star and Gold Glove-winning third baseman.

FILE - Maikel Garcia #11 of the Kansas City Royals bats during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 30, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

And also remember any trade isn't really "won" or "lost" until perhaps years down the line when the players' performances can tell the full story. Wednesday in this Hot Stove November that has fans of both franchises happy and upset. All at the same time. Seattle acquired Maikel Garcia, a former All-Star and Gold Glove-winning third baseman from Kansas City, along with pitchers James McArthur and L.P.

Also read Royals trade Maikel Garcia to Mariners for Bryce Miller in 6-player deal

Langevin, in exchange for right-handed starters Bryce Miller and Logan Evans and lefty reliever Jose A. Ferrer. Trading Miller does sting. At times, the hard-throwing 28-year-old was electric in that rotation. Most memorably, his start on short rest in Game 1 of the 2025 American League Championship Series was pure brilliance and helped the M's take the first two games in Toronto.

He was a fun presence in the clubhouse and a fan favorite. But, in order to get a difference-making player, you have to give up something resembling equal talent or value. The Mariners had to move a starting pitcher. In fact, the plethora of starting pitching talent led to the infamous "piggybacking" in which Miller and Luis Castillo split games evenly.

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While the Mariners actually played really solid baseball in that stretch back in May, the strategy definitely caused some tension and unwanted attention. Miller and Castillo now are both gone from the Mariners' roster, traded to other American League teams. And yet, despite moving three starting pitchers who are MLB-caliber since July, the Mariners still have six arms ready to go.

The rotation, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said during a call Wednesday, will be Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Emerson Hancock and Kade Anderson. Elite pitching prospect Ryan Sloan is next in line and absolutely ready to go if his name is called. And now you have an All-Star third baseman who's under contract until 2030.

Garcia had a career year in 2025 with a WAR of a whopping 5.8 when he hit .286 with 16 homers and 74 RBIs. His defense is elite, and so is his ability to steal bases. He has a prior friendship with Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, who was excited about the move, according to Dipoto.

Think about your infield moving forward, Mariners fans: Josh Naylor, Cole Young, Colt Emerson and now Garcia, with Cal Raleigh behind the plate. All are under club-control for several seasons to come. That's simply unheard of with a group this talented. This deal was achieved by leaning into the strength of the rotation and, as Dipoto puts it, the ability to still do much more in the offseason at other positions.

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" didn't ding our payroll flexibility in any way. Anything that was possible for us yesterday remains possible for us today, with the one exception being the likelihood of us trading a starter just went from very high to zero" Dipoto said. Nobody feels good about losing Miller, and nobody denies the potential of Evans or the need to find left-handed reliever now this offseason.

But nobody can doubt the Mariners are better because of this trade and can be excited about their potential lineup on Opening Day 2027. A 14-year-old driver was hospitalized with broken bones after a fiery three-car crash in a work zone on Interstate 5 near State Route 516 early Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The state is forecasting a $4 billion budget deficit heading into the next fiscal year.

The teen accused of shooting and killing his parents and three siblings in Fall City entered a plea of not guilty after his case was moved to adult court. A Pierce County judge set bail at $1 million Tuesday for a 20-year-old man accused of killing another man in a crash while driving drunk and speeding more than 100 miles per hour.

Amazing video captured by marine mammal responders shows a humpback whale being freed from fishing gear in which it was entangled.