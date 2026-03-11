Seattle Mariners hire Jason Kanzler as manager after firing Dan Wilson

The Seattle Mariners named 36-year-old Jason Kanzler as their new manager on Tuesday, replacing Dan Wilson after a 76-86 season. Kanzler spent the past three years as the Chicago Cubs director of player development.

The Seattle Mariners named Jason Kanzler as their new manager on Tuesday, a surprising hire for a 36-year-old with no experience managing at any level and a relatively short coaching career.

Kanzler Youngest Manager Behind Butera

Kanzler will be the second-youngest manager in MLB, behind only 34-year-old Nationals manager Blake Butera, who was 33 when hired. Kanzler spent the past three years as the Chicago Cubs director of player development, overseeing the franchise minor league system, players and coaches. Before that, he worked in the Houston Astros organization, including at the major league level in 2022 and 2023.

Also read Mariners Hire Cubs' Farm Director Jason Kanzler As New Manager

In 2022, when the Astros won the World Series, he served as a major league coach, then became assistant hitting coach in 2023. That year, Houston averaged 4.55 runs per game, ranking third in the American League. Before joining Houston MLB staff in 2022, Kanzler spent three years in the organization farm system in various minor league roles. He was a hitting coach for High-A Fayetteville in 2019 and a minor league hitting coordinator in 2021.

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The former outfielder played three minor league seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization from 2013 to 2015, suiting up for Class A Cedar Rapids and High-A Fort Myers while posting a .249 batting average and a .720 OPS. He was drafted by the Twins in the 20th round of the 2013 first-year player draft out of the University of Buffalo.

Kanzler Replaces Wilson After Disappointing Season

Kanzler replaces Dan Wilson, who was fired after the Mariners went 76-86 in one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. Wilson was let go following the season finale against the Angels, just a year after he led Seattle to the AL West title and to Game 7 of the ALCS. The Mariners reached the ALCS in 2025 but regressed mightily last season. Kanzler will look to help the team return to its 2025 form.

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said the organization was looking for a manager who would challenge everyone to improve, and Kanzler fit the bill. Our goal in this process was finding a manager with the ability to challenge all of us to improve, Dipoto said in a statement. Jason has the mindset, expertise, communication skills and intensity to help create a championship standard here in Seattle. Kanzler said he is eager to get started.

I am thrilled to join the Mariners organization and I am looking forward to hitting the ground running, Kanzler said in a statement. This team has an immense amount of talent in all facets of the game, and my coaching staff and I are excited to access and unlock this team full potential. Kanzler will be the 22nd manager in club history and the third under Dipoto, who is entering his 12th season in the role.

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He was reportedly a finalist alongside former Astros manager Joe Espada, who went through a third and final round of interviews last week. The Penfield, N.Y. native lives with his wife, Ashley, and their two children. The Mariners open spring training with a game against the Padres on Feb. 19 at Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona.