Mariners’ Logan Gilbert Trade Rumors Were Never Likely to Lead Anywhere

We never expected the Mariners to trade Logan Gilbert for prospects. If anything, the idea was to get an impact bat if they did move him. Regardless, go ahead a

Aug 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect We never expected the Mariners to trade Logan Gilbert for prospects. If anything, the idea was to get an impact bat if they did move him. Regardless, go ahead and put his name on an offseason trade list.

Also read Why the Mariners Hired a Managing Novice to Lead Their Team

Now put Seattle’s 2027 rotation on the same page, cross him out, and tell us how many starts they’re handing to the next guy.gives us another reason to think Gilbert stays put. Morosi included Gilbert among the players with one year of club control who are unlikely to move for prospects this month, with teams unsure what kind of 2027 season to expect.

He also floated the possibility that clubs could swap players entering their walk years to spread that risk around. For Seattle, the first part of that report is the most important. A market full of cautious buyers is not the place to shop a valuable starter. Gilbert is entering his final year of arbitration and can become a free agent after 2027.

Advertisement

That naturally puts him on the trade radar. It’s understandable. One year of control looks like a countdown when you’re building a roster three seasons out. It also buys you a year of Logan Gilbert when you’re trying to get back to the postseason.

And we know what the pitch for trading him sounds like. The Mariners have George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Emerson Hancock and there’s real talent in Kade Anderson with Ryan Sloan on his way as well. That depth is part of what makes Seattle interesting. It’s also the cushion most teams dream of.

Trade Gilbert and you start spending that cushion before anybody has thrown a pitch in 2027. He made 32 starts, threw 186 innings and struck out 205 batters against 49 walks with a 3.73 ERA. Two years earlier, he led the majors with 208 2/3 innings and struck out 220. We’d love to see that version again.

The case for keeping him holds up just fine with the version we saw in 2026. And every inning the replacement can’t cover lands on a bullpen that isn’t coming off its best season. That’s a lot to ask the 2027 Mariners to absorb for a deal we might feel great about years down the road. If a club wants to put a proven everyday bat on the table, we can have a real conversation.

Advertisement

We’d still want to know who takes Gilbert’s starts,A package headlined by a couple of names we’ll have to look up on a prospect list is a much easier call. The Mariners could keep Gilbert for 2027 and watch him walk in free agency. The front office has to be willing to live with that. In the meantime, we’d take a season of Gilbert starts and a shot at winning the AL West.

That’s a perfectly good way to spend the last year of his deal, especially when the teams on the other end of the phone are already looking for reasons to pay less. Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division.

He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va. , and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game.

When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.