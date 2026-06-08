Mariners Linked to First-Round Arm Who Feels Almost Too On-Brand

The Seattle Mariners being linked to a first-round college arm shouldn’t shock anyone. They develop arms well, and that’s the reality of this organization. MLB

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto speaks with the MLB Network at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images The Seattle Mariners being linked to a first-round college arm shouldn’t shock anyone. They develop arms well, and that’s the reality of this organization. MLB Pipeline’s latest 2026 mock draft has the Mariners taking Tennessee right-hander Tegan Kuhns at No. 24, and the fit feels almost too clean.

For those not jumping to the end credits, what’s interesting here is that the Mariners aren’t the only team in the game for Kuhns.in addition to Arizona State left-hander Cole Carlon. That matters because the Cubs were linked one pick earlier to Arkansas left-hander Hunter Dietz, with Pipeline mentioning names like Liam Peterson, Dietz, Kuhns and Cade Townsend as part of that college pitching lane. So, Seattle didn’t stumble into this arm.

Kuhns seems to fit a very specific aisle and range on the draft board to lumped with similar suspects with developmental upside. Some could probably voice their displeasure with the idea of the Mariners taking yet another arm in the first round. After all, the past two seasonsBut the MLB Draft cannot fix tomorrow’s lineup by forcing a bat at No. 24 today.

If the Mariners believe the best value on the board is a college pitcher with traits they can sharpen, they are not going to run away from that just because the big-league offense has scarred us all.operation. The fastball command is the conversation starter. The breaking-ball shape is already there. And the physical frame checks out.

This one is a layup that they don’t have to talk themselves into. However, there was a curveball in Callis’ note was the mention of Georgia prep outfielder Trevor Condon. Pipeline wrote that if Condon lasted longer than expected, Seattle could grab him. So if the right bat falls, the conversation can change.

A toolsy outfielder slipping to No. 24 would at least force Seattle to look beyond the comfortable pitching lane. The Mariners have spent years telling us what they value. They believe in pitching and player development. Kuhns being connected to Seattle is nowhere close to a stunner.

It's just aggressively on-brand. Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division. He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va.

, and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game. When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hawks First-Round Exit Reveals Strengths and Weaknesses for FutureDespite taking two games from a red-hot Knicks team, the Atlanta Hawks playoff exit underscores the need for roster adjustments and highlights the value of veteran guards in a big man league.

Read more »

Bryce Miller and Dominic Canzone lead the Mariners to a 4-0 win over the TigersBryce Miller allowed one hit in six scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners got back on track with a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Read more »

2026 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Bolster Frontcourt in First RoundA recent 2026 NBA mock draft saw Oklahoma City add two big men in the top 20 selections.

Read more »

Colombian Presidential Candidate Iván Cepeda Recognizes First Round Results Amid ControversyIván Cepeda, progressive candidate from the ruling Pacto Histórico coalition, officially acknowledged the results of Colombia's first round presidential election, which advance him and conservative Abelardo De la Espriella to the June 21 runoff. Cepeda, who had previously raised unsubstantiated doubts about 'atypical' vote counts, stated he respects democratic rules and transparency. His statements come after electoral authorities defended the integrity of the count, which was overseen by judges and international observers. De la Espriella has demanded Cepeda's full recognition of the results and challenged him to a single public debate. The campaign has also been marked by a legal dispute over De la Espriella's use of a particular image, with a judge ordering him to cease its use.

Read more »