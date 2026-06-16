Mariners’ Latest Probable Starters Announcement Hints the Six-Man Rotation Is Under Review

The Mariners didn’t officially announce the end of the six-man rotation. They also haven’t given us a clean answer. But the starting rotation is clearly under r

May 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images The Mariners didn’t officially announce the end of the six-man rotation. They also haven’t given us a clean answer. But the starting rotation is clearly under review. for its upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park looks normal for the first two days, with the third looking rather suspicious. TBA vs. Shane Baz That TBA is doing a lot of work.

If the Mariners were actually committed to the six-man rotation, this probably wouldn’t feel so mysterious. They would just line up the next arm and keep it moving. The six-man rotation always made sense as a temporary solution. Bryce Miller was working his way back,and Emerson Hancock had impressed enough to earn his spot in the rotations.

But there is a difference between having depth and letting depth overcomplicate the plan. The Mariners already tried the piggyback setup. At some point, the Mariners have to decide what they actually believe this staff should be. Or do they want to move one arm into the bullpen and tighten the rotation around their best five?

Those are not small questions. And this upcoming series makes it interesting. Gilbert and Kirby getting the first two games gives the Mariners a clean start. There is no mystery there.

The mystery starts after that. This lineup has been beaten up. Cal Raleigh, J.P. Crawford, Brendan Donovan and others have all been part of injuries that have forced Seattle to survive in less-than-ideal ways.

The offense has had to patch things together. A TBA doesn’t mean the Mariners are scrapping the whole idea. They are just reviewing it because, well, they said they would. There’s nothing wrong with using a six-man rotation for a stretch.

And also, it’s fair to say that some of their best pitching days came when the piggyback plan was active. The starting six probably don’t want to go back to that, which is understandable. But the proof of concept is already there. And it worked.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsTremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division. He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va.

, and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game. When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.





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