Mariners Get Another Shot at Old Astros Nemesis in Tigers Series

The Seattle Mariners are opening their series against the Detroit Tigers facing a pitcher they know very well. The uniform looks different, but it’s still the s

May 18, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Comerica Park.

Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images The Seattle Mariners are opening their series against the Detroit Tigers facing a pitcher they know very well. The uniform looks different, but it’s still the same guy. Framber Valdez is a Tiger now. And everything else about the matchup is familiar enough to generate an eye-roll before the first pitch.

Valdez enters Friday’s opener against Bryan Woo, and that alone is worth the price of admission. The career numbers tell the story pretty clearly. Valdez is 7-4 with a 3.50 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 19 career appearances against the Mariners, including the postseason. It’s not total domination, but it’s more than enough history to show why the Mariners can’t take this matchup lightly.the Mariners are facing.

This Tigers version is a little messier and more hittable than the one Mariners fans remember. He’s entering the series at 2-4 with a 4.39 ERA.the breaking ball when he is ahead. But when his command is wavering, the Mariners have already shown that they know how to get to him. Make him work.

Let the traffic build. And then force him to throw strikes when he clearly wants hitters to expand. The concept worked the last time the Mariners saw Valdez. They chased him out after 4 2/3 innings, tagging him for six hits, five earned runs and four walks.

That’s the formula. Detroit isn’t just a Valdez reunion spot, either. The last time the Mariners rolled through Comerica Park in the regular season, it was one of those moments where the season finally started to turn in their direction. That July 2025 trip became a coming-out party for Julio Rodríguez after a frustrating start to the year.

The Mariners opened the series by launching five home runs. They didn’t stop there as they swept Detroit on their way to the All-Star Break. And we remember how they took Games 3 and 4 at Comerica Park in the postseason. So even though it’s June, the Tigers are coming into this series with plenty of recent Seattle baggage The Mariners should know this opponent better than most.

They know how annoying Valdez can be. They know how quickly a decent scoring chance can disappear. And they know how many times this matchup has looked promising before turning into another reminder that Valdez is a hard one to square up. Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division.

He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va. , and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game.

When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.





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