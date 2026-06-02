Mariners Extend Winning Streak to Seven with Walk‑Off Victory Over Mets

Seattle's Cole Young delivered a walk‑off single in the tenth inning, giving the Mariners a 3‑2 win over the Mets and stretching the Seattle streak to seven games, while Sean Manaea logged a career‑long relief effort for Seattle and the Mets saw key homers from Jared Young and Marcus Semien.

Seattle - The Mariners extended their winning streak to a seventh straight game on Monday night, edging out the New York Mets 3-2 in a dramatic extra‑innings thriller at T‑Mobile Park.

The decisive moment came in the bottom of the tenth when Seattle's rookie outfielder Cole Young delivered a walk‑off single against Mets reliever A.J. Minter, breaking the Mets' four‑game streak. Young's soft bloop into left field, following an automatic runner's steal of third by Randy Arozarena, secured the victory for the Mariners, who had been pressing for the final out.

The game featured a rare long relief performance by left‑hander Sean Manaea, who was called upon after Seattle's opener Austin Warren posted a flawless first inning before yielding a single to Arozarena in the second. Manaea entered the contest with one out and promptly walked Young, then induced Rob Refsnyder into a game‑ending double play. He surrendered his first run on a solo home run by Colt Emerson in the third, the fourth homer he has given up this season.

Despite the early setback, Manaea settled down, limiting the Mets to one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out four over five innings - his longest outing of the year. The Mets answered back in the middle innings. Jared Young launched a leadoff homer in the fifth, tying the game at 1‑1 after Emerson Hancock retired the first 12 batters.

His shot, a 3‑1 four‑seam fastball to left‑center, marked his second home run in three games and came as he posted an .837 OPS since returning from meniscus surgery. Later, Marcus Semien, who has been hot lately with a .954 OPS over his last seven games, homered in the sixth to give New York a 2‑1 lead. Semien, acquired in the trade that sent Brandon Nimmo to Texas, has hit six homers this season despite a generally disappointing campaign.

Manager Carlos Mendoza praised his composure, saying he never panics and sticks to his fundamentals. The Mariners tied the game in the seventh when Josh Naylor belted a solo shot off Brooks{ }Raley, their second homer of the night. The ninth inning saw Mets reliever Devin Williams retire seven straight batters, but the tide turned in the tenth. After A.J.

Ewing's diving catch robbed Young of a hit early in the inning, the Mets couldn't generate offense. With one out, Young singled, and after a groundout by Refsnyder, the winning run crossed the plate on Young's walk‑off single, ending the game. The victory not only extended Seattle's streak but also snapped New York'sfour‑game run, highlighting the resilience of both clubs as the late‑season race intensifies.

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