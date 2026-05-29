Mariners Care Foundation auction offers one-of-a-kind fan experiences

But some of the most sought-after items are unique fan experiences.

A look at some of the physical items, autographed by Mariners legends and current players available in the Mariners Care Broadcast Auction If you're unfamiliar with the Mariners Care Foundation, you might be surprised to learn it could be responsible for you — or someone you know — getting the chance to play on a local baseball field.

The charitable arm of the Seattle Mariners helped fund a major renovation of the fields at Rainier Playfield in South Seattle, supports students through its Hometown Nine program and has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to local teams and RBI programs across the Northwest. To help continue funding those programs, the Mariners are holding their annual Broadcast Auction during Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Fans can bid on traditional memorabilia, including an autographed bat from Ichiro and signed jerseys from Josh Naylor and Julio Rodríguez. Among them: a chance to be on the field before a game with legendary broadcaster Rick Rizzs during his final season calling Mariners games, watch a game from President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto's suite, or take part in a spring training experience next year that includes fielding balls with members of the organization.

Those kinds of experiences are something many fans otherwise may never have the opportunity to enjoy. In addition, "mystery bags" are available for purchase. Each contains an autographed baseball from a Mariners player, though fans won't know whose signature is inside until they receive it.

“This auction directly funds a lot of the great work the foundation does, so it’s a great way for Mariners fans to not only support the team, but also support the work the Mariners do in the community,” said Adam Gresch of the Mariners. The auction comes as Seattle opens a homestand against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.

The Mariners entered Friday in first place in the American League West and will host the New York Mets from Monday through Wednesday. Jon Grant, a senior adviser on homelessness to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, has resigned, the mayor’s office confirmed. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.

Seattle police released surveillance photos on Thursday of the suspect believed to have critically injured a man in an unprovoked attack downtown. A $420,000 HIT 5 prize is still unclaimed in Washington, and the winning ticket is set to expire in less than two weeks. A King County man charged with stabbing a stranger to death in downtown Seattle in 2023 was found not guilty by reason of insanity last week.





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