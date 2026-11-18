The Seattle Mariners made a bold move toward improving their defense Wednesday by acquiring Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia in a six-player deal that sends right-handed starter Bryce Miller to Kansas City.

FILE - Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto entered this pivotal offseason saying his team would be aggressive to enhance its roster after a disappointing 76-86 season. Looking to upgrade the team's defense, especially on the left side of the infield, Dipoto and General Manager Justin Hollander had an ace up their sleeves: an abundance of starting pitching.

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The M's made a bold move toward accomplishing their goals Wednesday by acquiring Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia in a six-player deal that sends right-handed starter Bryce Miller, lefty reliever Jose Ferrer and right-hander Logan Evans to Kansas City, the team announced. Garcia, a Gold Glove winner in 2025, hit .268 with three home runs, 38 RBIs and an OPS of .715 as he was limited to 82 games in 2026.

The 27-year-old Garcia missed nearly half the campaign with injuries to his left hand and hamstring. In a breakout 2025 season, Garcia hit .286 with 18 homers and 74 RBIs, while playing outstanding defense at third.

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"It is rare to have an opportunity to acquire a player signed for the long-term who fits our needs as well as Maikel does,” Dipoto said of Garcia, who is signed through 2030. “His ability to impact the game with his bat, his defense and his baserunning makes us a more athletic and well-rounded team. ” Miller, 28, posted a 4-10 record with 4.17 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 21 starts last season.

Seattle had declined a $6 million team option on Miller, who is headed to salary arbitration. The hard-throwing Miller was often part of Seattle's "piggyback" strategy as the M's got creative to maximize their starting pitching depth. Ferrer, who was one of Seattle's key offseason acquisitions last winter in a deal with the Washington Nationals, had a 4-4 record with three saves and a 4.18 ERA in a career-high 73 appearances last season.

Evans missed the entire 2026 season after undergoing elbow surgery in January, but he went 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA as a rookie in 2025. The trade is Seattle's first bold roster move since the hiring of Manager Jason Kanzler earlier this month. The team parted ways with skipper Dan Wilson after a frustrating campaign in which the M's failed to follow up the momentum from reaching Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in 2025.

Thought to be a World Series contender, Seattle fell well short of fans' lofty expectations. In Wednesday's deal, Seattle also acquired right-hander reliever James McArthur, who hasn't pitched in the majors since posting 18 saves in 2024 for the Royals, and 23-year-old minor-league reliever LP Langevin. A Pierce County judge set bail at $1 million Tuesday for a 20-year-old man accused of killing another man in a crash while driving drunk and speeding more than 100 miles per hour.

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