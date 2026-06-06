Marine Veteran Thwarts Armed Robbery in Maryland with Brother's Help

A Marine veteran and his brother subdued four armed robbery suspects in Oxen Hill, Maryland, after one pulled a gun. The veteran's military training was credited for his quick response.

A U.S. Marine veteran displaying the courage and training instilled by his service successfully thwarted an armed robbery attempt in Oxen Hill, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood near Oxen Hill High School, where 34-year-old Jheyco Borda was working on his truck. According to Prince George's County police, four hooded individuals approached Borda and demanded his car keys, phone, and other valuables. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and pointed it at Borda's head, escalating the situation into a life-threatening encounter.

In a split-second reaction honed by his military background, Borda grabbed the barrel of the gun and engaged in a struggle to disarm the assailant. His brother, who witnessed the confrontation from inside their home, immediately rushed out to assist. The two brothers managed to overpower the attackers, throwing them to the ground and restraining them until law enforcement arrived. Police responded swiftly, taking all four suspects into custody without further incident.

Authorities confirmed that no one was seriously injured, and the suspects are facing multiple charges including armed robbery and assault. Borda later credited his Marine Corps training for his ability to react under extreme pressure. He stated, 'It took me just one split second. We went to training for the Marines and that came out right at the moment.

' The veteran's actions have drawn praise from neighbors and local officials, highlighting the importance of self-defense skills and community vigilance. Prince George's County police spokesperson commended the brothers for their bravery, noting that their quick thinking prevented a potentially tragic outcome. The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with additional information to come forward. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of violent crime and the valor of those who stand up against it





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marine Veteran Armed Robbery Self-Defense Prince George's County Heroism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cold Case: Search for justice in 78-year-old Marine veteran's murder enters 5th yearA family’s search for justice in the murder of a 78-year-old Marine veteran and retired U.S. Forest Service worker is in its fifth year.

Read more »

Truck-driving preacher thwarts kidnapping with dashcam footage in South CarolinaA truck-driving preacher, Anthony J. Moore, captured a dramatic kidnapping attempt on his dashboard camera when a cuffed woman ran to him for help near Aiken, S.C., on May 29, 2026. The incident led to the arrest of Johnathan Willard, charged with kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer. Moore, who called the event a divine assignment, emphasized that he was not a hero but an instrument of God.

Read more »

Marine veteran fights off 4 hooded teens who tried to carjack him at gunpoint in broad daylight“Once a Marine, always a Marine.”

Read more »

Video shows Marine veteran wrestle armed teen to ground after alleged robbery attemptMarine Corps veteran Jheyco Borda says he fought off six teens who allegedly pointed a gun at him during an attempted robbery in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Read more »