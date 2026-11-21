The Marine Corps and law enforcement are searching for Marriner Jay Richards, a U.S. Marine reported missing from Twentynine Palms, California. Richards, who had attempted suicide weeks prior, vanished after leaving a casino early in the morning. His family and community members are actively involved in the search efforts.

GoFundMe The Marine Corps said Friday it was working with law enforcement agencies to locate Richards, who was reported missing Nov. 7 after military police alerted authorities to his disappearance.

The grim discovery comes after an extensive search for the young serviceman, whose parents traveled to California to help find him. His father, Brock Richards, told a Utah television station that dozens of local residents had turned out to search for his son, while neighbors back home were preparing to make the trip to California to join the effort.

Also read Utah family, friends and strangers search for missing Marine in California

The Marine Corps said Friday it was working with law enforcement agencies to locate Richards, who was reported missing Nov. 7 after military police alerted authorities to his disappearance. Richards was last seen at Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms, where his mother, Brooke Richards, said he left around 11 p.m. before returning around 3 a.m. to ask an employee for a phone charger.

His phone had died about an hour earlier, and when casino employees were unable to help, he left on foot around 5 a.m.San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Morongo Basin Station The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office described the missing Marine as wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage-print shorts. The case has taken on an especially heartbreaking dimension after his mother revealed that Richards had attempted to take his own life about a month before he disappeared.

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Brooke said her son had surprised the family with a visit before he “attempted to take his own life. ” He was hospitalized for three weeks before returning to service about a week and a half before his disappearance, she said.

“I cannot explain in words the darkness I have felt and the despair in my heart,” Brooke previously wrote. “Equally, I have felt the arms of my Savior and the prayers of loved ones. I would do anything for you Marriner, I wish I could take away your pain and sadness. Please pray for us and pray for him.

I love you forever Marriner Jay. ” The family had organized multiple searches around Twentynine Palms and launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of the effort, raising more than $4,800 toward a $10,000 goal. GoFundMe The Marine Corps said Friday it was working with law enforcement agencies to locate Richards, who was reported missing Nov. 7 after military police alerted authorities to his disappearance.

She previously said Richards had surprised the family with a visit before the suicide attempt.